The best iPad deals in May 2022

The best iPad deals right now offer decent price breaks on Apple's premium tablets. So if you're shopping around for a new tablet, there's an iPad deal out there for you.

From entry level to pro grade, Apple's iPad lineup has something for everyone. There's the 10.2 inch iPad, 10.9 inch iPad Air, 8.3 inch iPad mini, and 11 inch and 12.9 inch models iPad Pro.

Although pricing for Wi-Fi-only iPads range from $329 — $1,000, our roundup of the best iPad deals will help you save. Spring savings events are in full swing and retailers are putting their best iPad deals forward. Even the latest 5th generation iPad Air is not immune to discounts.

Amazon currently offers the 4th generation iPad Air in Rose Gold for $469 (opens in new tab) which is $130 less than its $599 list price. This is the lowest price ever for the iPad Air 4 and one of the best Memorial Day weekend deals you can get.

From the iPad mini to the iPad Pro, here are today's best iPad deals.

Best iPad deals

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $555 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $44 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is taking $90 off the base model Apple iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 256GB model 6th generation iPad mini at Amazon. It features 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.