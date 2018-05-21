Huawei's Excellent Matebook X Pro Finally For Sale in U.S.

When I reviewed the Huawei MateBook X Pro a little over a month ago, I praised every inch of this laptop, from its brilliant display to its fast performance.

And today (May 21) my only major problems with it — its high price and lack of availability in the United States — have disappeared.

That's because this ultra-premium notebook is finally for sale in the United States, available on Amazon, Microsoft and NewEgg, starting at $1,149 (Microsoft.com's got the best pricing). The more-shocking news is that the model I tested, which features an 8th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — as well as an Nvidia MX150 GPU — costs $1,499 on Amazon (though it's temporarily sold out).

Back when we published the review, conversion rates suggested that high-end configuration would cost $2,350, and this new price is nearly $1,000 less. Currently, Microsoft is selling this model for $1,349, a surprising price when you consider how much they pack into such a elegant notebook.

This means the MateBook X Pro's brilliant 13.9-inch touchscreen display, speedy discrete graphics, comfortable keyboard and 9-hour, 55-minute battery life are now within the budgets and availability of a ton more prospective shoppers.

In my review, I said "it's the laptop I wish Apple would make," and now that I could buy one for myself, it's definitely a top contender for my cash.

