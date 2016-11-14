How to Export Your Outlook Contacts to CSV

Whether moving to a different email platform or just making routine backups of all your contacts, Outlook makes it easy. In just a few clicks, you’ll be able to download your entire address book to a CSV that’s importable anywhere that accepts the file -- Excel, Google Docs, Pages (on Mac), etc.

1. Open the Outlook desktop client.

2. Click the File tab at the top left.

3. At the top of the sidebar on the left, click Open & Export.

4. Click Import/Export.

5. Click Export to a file and click Next.

6. Select Comma Separated Values and click Next.

7. Select Contacts (This computer only) and click Next.

8. Name the file, or click Browse to find an existing export file (if you’ve done this previously) and then click Next.

9. Click Finish.

The file will now save to your documents folder for easy import into any service that accepts CSV files.

