How to Block Unwanted Email in Outlook

Whether it's blatant spam or legitimate marketing messages you aren't interested in, unwanted emails clog up your inbox. There are multiple ways to filter out email in Outlook, but today we’re going to cover two.

The first method blocks an individual sender from mailing you again while the second proactively gets rid of anything it considers spam.

How to Block an Individual Address

1. Open Outlook and navigate to the ‘Home’ tab.

2. Right click a spam email and select Junk.’

3. Choose Block Sender to automatically filter this user’s future email to the Junk folder.

If you’d like more control over what gets blocked, keep reading.

How to Set Automatic Junk Mail Filtering

1. Click the Junk icon and then Junk E-mail Options.

2. Select a setting from the list with whatever you deem to be the appropriate level of filtering. Click OK when finished.

As a word of caution, stricter settings mean you’ll lose the occasional legitimate email to the spam folder. There is, however, a way around this.

3. Select the Safe Senders tab and click Add to start adding email addresses that you’re okay with getting email from.

These users will never be sent to your ‘Junk Email’ folder.

4. Check "Also trust email from my Contacts" and "Automatically add people I email to the Safe Senders list" and click OK.

