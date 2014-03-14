8 Best Selfie Apps

Selfies are all the rage, and developers want to help you put your best face forward. Apple's even acknowledged the importance of the portrait by featuring a dedicated Selfie section in its app store. From apps to beautify your photographed face to those that remind you to snap a shot every day, we round up the hottest selfie apps to help you capture the perfect portrait.

Youcam Perfect (Free; Android)

Forget worrying about being ready for your closeup. Cyberlink's Youcam Perfect helps turn every shot into a magazine-worthy masterpiece. An Auto Beautifier tool instantly touches up your picture by evening skin tone and lightening dark spots. Plus, you can adjust the intensity of the edits. Erase unwanted objects such as strangers or conspicuous pieces of trash from your picture with Youcam Perfect's object remover. For more personalization, use the app to add frames or create collages, then share them via Facebook, Google+, Picasa and Email.

SnapDash (Free; iOS)

Touting itself as the cure for boring photos, SnapDashgenerates random pose ideas so your pictures will stand out in the sea of boring selfies. Whenever you don't know what to do in your photo, open up SnapDash and select from categories such as Good Ol' Charades, Improv Scenes, Party Animal or Selfie Showcase. The app will give you a scenario that you'll have to act out, and snaps a shot. Your given situation will be added to the image as a caption, and you can share it via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, SMS or email.

Facefeed (Free; iOS)

Think you take the best selfies? Prove it. Facefeedis a social network for selfie-aficionados with a popularity ranking system. Set up a basic profile, select a user from the main screen, then send a picture to connect. The caveat is that you can't see your snapshot before you share it -- once you release your finger from the shutter button, the image is taken and you can't edit it. Add a message with your picture, and if your recipient likes your selfie, he or she can choose to friend you. You can also add anyone you've messaged as a friend, and the higher your number of friends, the better your ranking.

Perfect365 (Free; Android, iOS)

Celebrities who've been caught without makeup will wish they could use Perfect365on those paparazzi shots. The app lets you beautify your au naturel face, and helps you apply digital makeup. You can also try out new hairstyles or outrageous makeovers and share them with your friends via Facebook, Twitter and Flickr for feedback. Using Arcsoft's face detection technology, the app ensures your new look is accurately applied and doesn't look botched.

CamMe (Free; iOS)

Never rely on a person with long arms to take your group selfie again. CamMe detects gestures in your picture, such as making a fist or raising your hand, and uses those actions to trigger a shot. The app also packs a fun Photobooth feature so you can take several photos at a go and line them up in a filmstrip. FunShot lets you frame your face in a fun cut-out with CamMe's library of scenes and locations for quirky selfies. You can share these pictures via Facebook and Twitter.

FaceTune ($2.99; iOS)

FaceTune is all about perfecting your face. The app lets you fix facial imperfections such as blemishes, teeth discoloration and dark circles. You can even cover up bald spots or change your eye color with a few taps. Those who are looking for a sharper face can digitally fix that with FaceTune. The app also offers several filters and a defocus tool to add depth of field for an artistic touch.

Selfie Cam (Free; iOS)

Wish you didn't have to lift a finger to snap a selfie? Take pictures effortlessly by winking or smiling, thanks to Selfie Cam. The app uses iOS 7's face detection technology to activate a timer when it recognizes a smile or wink, so you can say goodbye to blurry pictures taken with trembling hands reaching for a button. Selfie Cam also lets you decorate your portrait with fun stickers and frames, and you can then share them via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Picr (Free; iOS)

Taking a selfie at regular intervals makes it easy to create a visual diary of yourself. But sometimes you forget to snap your photos. Picr lets you set up unlimited reminders for your selfie journal, and you can define regular intervals (every 30 minutes, hour, day etc...) for alerts. The app's viewfinder features a guiding grid for you to position your face the same way every time. When you've amassed a nice library you can set your selfies and imported pictures to music and add titles for a custom video.

