Apple MacBook Air 2013 vs. The Competition

The biggest news surrounding the 13-inch MacBook Air is that, with Intel's Haswell CPU and other power-saving technologies, the notebook should last up to 12 hours on a charge. That's about 5 hours longer than the previous generation. Also, the Air will now have 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which should provide up to three times the throughput of 802.11n Wi-Fi.

Now that Apple has updated its MacBook Air, how does it compare to the competition? This handy chart will let you compare specs at a glance.

Note: All the specs listed are for the starting configurations.

MacBook Air Acer Aspire S7-392 Samsung ATIV Book 9 Sony VAIO Pro 13 Toshiba Kirabook Display 13.3 inches/1440 x 900 13.3 inches/1920 x 1080 13.3 inches/1600 x 900 13.3 inches/1920 x 1080 13.3 inches/2560 x 1440 Touch screen No Yes No Yes No CPU 1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-4250U Intel 4th gen. 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-3317U 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-4200U Intel Core i5-3337 GPU Intel HD Graphics 5000 Intel 4th gen. Intel HD 4000 Intel HD Graphics 4400 Intel HD RAM 4 GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 8GB Hard Drive 128GB 128GB 128GB SSD 128GB SSD 256GB SSD Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 Ports 2 USB 3.0, Thunderbolt USB 3.0, microHDMI USB 2.0, USB 3.0, microHDMI 2 USB 3.0, HDMI 3 USB 3.0, HDMI Size 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.11-0.68 inches 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.51 inches 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches 12.44 x 8.15 x 0.7 inches Weight 3 lbs. 2.9 lbs. 2.5 lbs. 2.4 lbs. 2.7 lbs. Starting Price $1,099 TBD $999 $1,249 $1,599

In some ways, the Air remains the same as last year. The Retina display many were hoping for has yet to materialize. In fact, the Air's 1440 x 900 resolution is the lowest among all its competition. The Air also lacks a touch screen, OS X isn't optimized for that as Windows 8 is.

Still, when it comes to ultraportable notebooks, battery life trumps all. We're looking forward to testing Apple's claims.