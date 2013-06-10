Apple MacBook Air 2013 vs. The Competition

The biggest news surrounding the 13-inch MacBook Air is that, with Intel's Haswell CPU and other power-saving technologies, the notebook should last up to 12 hours on a charge. That's about 5 hours longer than the previous generation. Also, the Air will now have 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which should provide up to three times the throughput of 802.11n Wi-Fi.
Now that Apple has updated its MacBook Air, how does it compare to the competition? This handy chart will let you compare specs at a glance.
MORE: 20 Sexiest Laptops of All Time
Note: All the specs listed are for the starting configurations.
|MacBook Air
|Acer Aspire S7-392
|Samsung ATIV Book 9
|Sony VAIO Pro 13
|Toshiba Kirabook
|Display
|13.3 inches/1440 x 900
|13.3 inches/1920 x 1080
|13.3 inches/1600 x 900
|13.3 inches/1920 x 1080
|13.3 inches/2560 x 1440
|Touch screen
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|CPU
|1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-4250U
|Intel 4th gen.
|1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-3317U
|1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-4200U
|Intel Core i5-3337
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 5000
|Intel 4th gen.
|Intel HD 4000
|Intel HD Graphics 4400
|Intel HD
|RAM
|4 GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|8GB
|Hard Drive
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB SSD
|128GB SSD
|256GB SSD
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0
|802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
|802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
|802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC
|802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
|Ports
|2 USB 3.0, Thunderbolt
|USB 3.0, microHDMI
|USB 2.0, USB 3.0, microHDMI
|2 USB 3.0, HDMI
|3 USB 3.0, HDMI
|Size
|12.8 x 8.9 x 0.11-0.68 inches
|12.7 x 8.8 x 0.46 inches
|12.3 x 8.6 x 0.51 inches
|12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches
|12.44 x 8.15 x 0.7 inches
|Weight
|3 lbs.
|2.9 lbs.
|2.5 lbs.
|2.4 lbs.
|2.7 lbs.
|Starting Price
|$1,099
|TBD
|$999
|$1,249
|$1,599
In some ways, the Air remains the same as last year. The Retina display many were hoping for has yet to materialize. In fact, the Air's 1440 x 900 resolution is the lowest among all its competition. The Air also lacks a touch screen, OS X isn't optimized for that as Windows 8 is.
Still, when it comes to ultraportable notebooks, battery life trumps all. We're looking forward to testing Apple's claims.