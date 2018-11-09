Lost Your Windows 10 Pro License? A Fix Is Coming

Some days you wake up and find your whole world is changed. Such is the case with certain Windows 10 Pro users, who've found that a bug is wrecking the registration of their system licenses.

While the issue was first reported on a Reddit thread, ZDnet reported that Microsoft was aware of this situation, and that it was tied to the company's activation server. And fortunately for those users, Microsoft's working on a fix.

MORE: How To Repair Windows 10

Our sister site Tom's Hardware published a statement from Microsoft senior director Jeff Jones, meant to calm fretting Pro users. The note reads, in part: "Affected customers will see resolution over the next 24 hours as the solution is applied automatically."

This hiccup in Windows is just the latest headache for Microsoft's desktop operating system division. In October, the company pulled its Windows 10 October 2018 Update after the update erased user data, a bug that reared its head not once but twice.

That October 2018 update has yet to be re-released. No word yet on whether Microsoft will rename it, or release it with its now-outdated title.

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems