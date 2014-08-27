Slimmer MacBooks Coming by 2015 (Report)

Apple's ultra-slim MacBook Air could soon be shedding even more bulk. According to reports from Digitimes, the Cupertino, California-based hardware giant could launch thinner MacBook models by the end of this year, or at some point in 2015.

The Digitimes report doesn't specify whether a slim redesign is coming to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro or both. However, the Korean news site does claim that the current 13.3-inch version of the MacBook Pro is likely to be retired by the end of the year.

Both of Apple's flagship laptops received subtle refreshes this year, but the only changes came in the form of small CPU boosts and lower price points. It's hard to imagine the MacBook Air getting any thinner (Or the Pro getting shaved down to the size of its Air cousin), but we'll have to wait and see what Apple has in its pipeline.

This fall is shaping up to be one of Apple's most monumental yet, with the iPhone 6, the purported iWatch and new versions of the iPad Air and iPad Mini expected to hit shelves before year's end. While the iPhone 6 is likely to be unveiled in September, the company is expected to host a separate press event for the rest of its products, including Mac, in October.

Via Digitimes