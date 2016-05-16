Trending

Watch Out: Mac OS X 10.11.4 Is Freezing MacBook Pros

By News 

If your MacBook Pro's been freezing a lot lately, you are not alone. While the Mac OS X 10.11.4 update may have been promoted as the solution to many vulnerabilities and bugs, it appears to have included a glitch that renders some systems unresponsive.

According to comments made on a MacRumors forum thread dedicated to the issue, the glitch appears to only be hitting 13-inch Retina MacBook Pros built in early 2015 that are running 10.11.4. The bug causes the entire system -- from the keyboard to the touchpad -- to no longer work, forcing users to perform a hard reboot by holding the power button down for five seconds.

The bug was first reported by forum user Antonnn on March 25, who ran into the freezing issue about once a week. The system crashes first appeared while using Safari, but the error has since occurred while using Chrome and Photoshop, so the glitch may be a system-wide problem.

According to Antonnn and other users who experienced this bug and inspected their system's crash logs, the culprit may be an OS X system framework or an Intel Graphics driver. Users have reported the issue to Apple Support, but the company has yet to acknowledge the bug.

If you too are suffering from a constantly freezing MacBook Pro, the only currently available solution appears to be to revert your system to 10.11.3 by restoring a backup. If you use Time Machine, we've got instructions for how to revert your Mac to a previous version. Apple released OS X 10.11.4 on March 21, so you should be looking to send your system back to a state that is dated March 20 or earlier.

If you don't have a backup to restore from, don't worry, as your cure may be on the way. Antonnn claims that the most recent beta of OS X 10.11.5 appears to have resolved the issue. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if and when we receive it.

