New MacBook Pro to Boast Most Blazing USB Yet

Entire system backups that happen in seconds. Crazy powerful external graphics cards. USB 3.1 Gen 2 is super fast, which could open up all sorts of possibilities when the tech comes to the totally new MacBook Pro.

According to 9to5Mac, the beta of macOS Sierra provides clues that upcoming Macs will support USB 3.1 Gen 2, which has a rated speed of 10 Gbps. That's twice as fast as the current Gen 1 standard.

It gets a little confusing, but those blazing speeds could come through a USB-C port that supports not just USB 3.1 Gen 2 but also Thunderbolt 3, which offers even faster 40 Gbps connectivity. So a single port could output video to a 4K or 5K display while also delivering power and data.

Although the new MacBook Pro is rumored to feature an AMD Polaris GPU, those looking for more oomph could plug a Wolfe into its Thunderbolt 3 port. It's a Kickstarter device that contains either an Nvidia GTX 950 GPU or a GTX 970 card for the Pro model. The Wolfe is expected to ship in March 2017.

The new MacBook Pro is also expected to feature a new OLED touch panel whose controls change based on the application, in addition to a slimmer design and Intel's 7th-generation Core processor.

We should know more about Apple's new laptop and what you'll be able to do with its USB 3.1 Gen 2 powers sometime this fall.