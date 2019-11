Apple's macOS offers a dark mode for people who prefer to avoid bright, distracting menu items. This mode allows lets menus to fade into the background so you can focus on your work. You can turn on dark mode in macOS like this:

1. Select General from the System Preferences menu.

2. Check the box “Use dark menu bar and Dock.”

The menu bar turns dark.

Menus are now transparent, but dark.

And even the Dock is dark.

