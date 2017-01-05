Gigabyte Sabre 15 Is Slim Gaming Laptop for Affordable Price

Gigabyte often manages to fit gaming-level components into thin chassis, but the resulting PCs tend to be pricey. Not so with the Gigabyte Sabre 15, the company's new budget option, which has an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU and should play most games, just not at ultra settings. Final pricing and a release date for the laptop weren't confirmed, but a representative said to expect it in April for under $1,000.
Key Specs
- Kaby Lake Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti GPU
- Up to 32 GB of RAM
- 1TB M.2 SSD and 2TB HDD
- RGB Backlit keyboard
- USB 3.1 Type-C and HDMI
- 15.6-inch display
- Optional UHD Blu-ray drive
Why You Should Care
The GTX 1050 makes for a more affordable gaming laptop. It won't handle the highest settings and VR, but it will play most games without an issue. The chassis is fairly slim and you still get some nice touches, like an RGB backlit keyboard and XSplit Broadcaster and Gamecaster pre-bundled.
Hands-On Impressions
The Sabre 15 felt solid, and while I thought its all black-design was a bit understated, I was happy to see a new budget addition to Gigabyte's lineup. It seemed slim enough to fit into my backpack (though I didn't get to try), and the RGB keyboard had little to no flex at all.
