After logging into a website with Chrome, the browser will ask if you want it to save the password you entered, and it will do so for every site you use. If you're tired of dismissing these notifications, you can stop them from ever appearing again, and it doesn't take that long.
Whether you'd rather it not save the passwords because you use a standalone password manager app or have another method for managing them, you don't need to feel weird about denying Chrome's offer. Here's how to stop Chrome from asking to save passwords.
1. Click the Settings icon.
2. Select Settings.
3. Click Show advanced settings.
4. Under Passwords and forms, uncheck the box next to "Offer to save your web passwords."
You've stopped Chrome from asking to save passwords!
