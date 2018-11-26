Best Apple Deals: $330 Off 15-inch MacBook Pro, $120 Off iPad Pro

Updated on Nov. 26 at 9:32am ET: This story has been updated to add Walmart's deal on the entry-level iPad, which is $80 off at $249, and a deal on the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, which is $400 off at $2,399.

Apple's laptops have never been known for being cheap, but that hasn't stopped retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart from slicing away at Apple's prices for Black Friday.

Retailers are slashing Apple's prices across the board with Black Friday deals boasting discounts up to $330 off.

Best Buy's Black Friday's doorbuster deals includes the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, on sale for $799.99. This laptop would normally set you back $1,000, so this deals saves you $200. It pack a 1.8Hz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD configuration. Solid in performance, this model has a long lasting battery and comfortable keyboard to help maximize your productivity.

Power users might want to check out Apple's 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, which Amazon currently has on sale for $2,069. That's $330 under Apple's price and the best deal we could find for this MacBook configuration. This model packs a 2.6GHz Core i7 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. B&H Photo Video is also selling the 15.4-inch with an AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU for $2,399 ($400 off).

If you're hoping to score an iPad on Black Friday, currently, Amazon has the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi only tablet on sale for $524.99. That saves you $124 and undercuts Walmart's price for the same tablet by $46. This Apple tablet sports an AX Fusion chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and promises up to 10 hours of battery life.

Walmart's got the 2018 9.7-inch Apple iPad on sale for $249, a savings of $80. If you need more than the 32GB that iPad comes with, Best Buy has the roomier 128GB 9.7-inch iPad on sale for $329.99. That's $100 off the tablet's normal price of $430. It runs on an A10 Fushion chip, features 32GB of storage, and works with Apple Pencil (sold separately).

Best Buy also has the Apple iPad mini 4 on sale for $249.99. That's $80 off the tablet's $330 list price. This Wi-Fi tablet features an A8 64-bit chip, 128GB of storage, iSight and FaceTime HD cameras, as well as Touch ID.

Better yet, if you're a student with a valid .edu address, you can sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals newsletter and get an instant $50 off digital coupon, which you can use to lower the price of select MacBooks and iPads. Qualifying students can get up to $50 off.

If you're looking for Apple accessories, Walmart has the Apple AirPods on sale for $154. That's $5 off its normal price and the best pre-Black Friday price we could find. a new Magic Mouse 2, Best Buy has it for $73.99, which is $6 off. Looking for Apple Watch Black Friday deals? B&H offers the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS-only smartwatch for $249. That's $30 off its $270 list price.

There here are no available Apple Watch 4 Black Friday deals at this time, however, the Apple GiveBack program lets you can trade in your previous-gen Apple Watch and receive up to $175 in credit. Depending on which smartwatch you trade in, you could get the Apple Watch 4 for as little as $224.

There's no telling how long this sale will survive so don't hesitate to take advantage of these deals today.

