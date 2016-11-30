Apple Adding New Macs to 'Obsolete and Vintage' List (Report)

Apple is getting ready to update its list of "vintage and obsolete products," according to a report from MacRumors. Macs from 2009 and 2011 will reportedly be added on December 31.

The publication claims to have seen (but did not publish) an internal memo that says the 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pros (Early 2011) and 13-inch MacBook (Mid 2009) will be added to the list. That means they will no longer be accepted from Apple or authorized service providers for new parts or servicing. The only desktop on the list is the Mac mini (Early 2009).

The exception to the rule is in Turkey, where owners can still get service at authorized providers, and the state of California due to state law.

Apple defines vintage products as those "those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago" and obsolete as anything discontinued more than 7 years ago. Apple Stores don't distinguish between the two lists, as neither are serviced.

You can view the full list of vintage and obsolete products here.

