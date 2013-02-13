Apple Drops Price of 13-inch Retina Display MacBook by $200

If you thought Apple's MacBook Pros with Retina Displays were a little too pricey for you to enjoy all of that eye candy, we have good news. Apple just dropped the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by $200. You'll also find some beefed up specs on the 15-inch model for the same starting price.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display now starts at $1,499 instead of $1,699, still giving users the same brilliant 2560 x 1600-pixel screen. The starting model features the same 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5 processor as before but there's a new $1,699 option with a 2.6-GHz CPU and 256GB of flash memory.

If you would rather have the discrete graphics muscle and larger screen of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, it still starts at $2,199 but comes with a faster 2.4-GHz quad-core CPU (up from 2.3-GHz). The top-of-the-line model comes with a blazing 2.7-GHz CPU and 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB).

MacBook Air shoppers have reason to be happy, too. The 13-inch version can now be had with a roomy 256GB SSD for $1,399.