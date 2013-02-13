Trending

Apple Drops Price of 13-inch Retina Display MacBook by $200

By News 

If you thought Apple's MacBook Pros with Retina Displays were a little too pricey for you to enjoy all of that eye candy, we have good news. Apple just dropped the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by $200. You'll also find some beefed up specs on the 15-inch model for the same starting price.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display now starts at $1,499 instead of $1,699, still giving users the same brilliant 2560 x 1600-pixel screen. The starting model features the same 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5 processor as before but there's a new $1,699 option with a 2.6-GHz CPU and 256GB of flash memory.

If you would rather have the discrete graphics muscle and larger screen of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, it still starts at $2,199 but comes with a faster 2.4-GHz quad-core CPU (up from 2.3-GHz). The top-of-the-line model comes with a blazing 2.7-GHz CPU and 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB).

MacBook Air shoppers have reason to be happy, too. The 13-inch version can now be had with a roomy 256GB SSD for $1,399.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.