My favorite Lunar Lake laptop is $250 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is always a busy time for good tech deals, and we're seeing some solid markdowns on laptops powered by Intel's latest "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 200V series processors. With Intel ousting CEO Pat Gelsinger this weekend, Lunar Lake may be the last great Intel laptop processor, don't hesitate on cashing in these chips.

You can get other Lunar Lake laptops at a discount right now, like the Dell XPS 13 with 18.5 hours of battery life which is $340 off at Dell, or the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition for just $999 at Best Buy.

But our top pick for Best AI PC of 2024 is also on sale today. This laptop was awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars and earned our Editor's Choice rating.

Yes, the lovable Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is on sale for just $1,149 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

If you'd rather opt for an AMD, Apple, or Qualcomm-powered AI PC, we're tracking the Best AI PC deals for Cyber Monday and the Best Cyber Monday laptop deals so you can save big.

But if you want to snag my favorite AI PC for $250 off, better do it now before the incoming tariff war means we'll never see deals this good again.

Today's best Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) deal

Editor's Choice Asus Zenbook S 14: was $1,399 now $1,149 at Best Buy Save $250 on the Asus Zenbook S 14, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 200V "Lunar Lake" series processor. This laptop will be part of the Microsoft Copilot+ program with enhanced AI features like Recall, CoCreate, and Live Captions. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 200V series processor, Intel Arc graphics, Intel AI Boost 47 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen. Reviews: In our review, we praised the Zenbook S 14 for its responsive performance, nearly 14 hours of battery life, and sleek, portable design. Score: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a nearly-perfect ultraportable laptop with almost 14 hours of battery life, a vivid display, and solid, dependable performance. Don't buy it if: You need a clicky keyboard or want access to Copilot+ AI features immediately. While the Zenbook S 14 will be rolled into Copilot+ features in the future, they are not available just yet on the Zenbook S 14.