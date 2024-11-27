16 Best AI PC deals for Black Friday: Save up to $400 off a new AI-ready laptop

AI PCs are some of the hottest new laptops of 2024, and many of our favorites are on sale for Black Friday already.

While not every one of these AI-ready laptops has made it onto our list of the Best AI PCs, they all offer cutting-edge performance and power efficiency thanks to the latest processors from AMD, Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm. We've specifically focused this list on the AMD Ryzen AI series, Apple M3 and M4 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" series, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors.

As Laptop Mag’s resident chip expert, I've put that knowledge to use, curating this list of the best AI PC deals you can find right now. Some of the highlights of this list include getting the Apple M3 MacBook Air for only $844 at Amazon, shaving $400 off the HP OmniBook X which is now just $799 at Best Buy, and the Intel Lunar Lake powered Dell XPS 13 dropping to just $1,099 at Dell.

Of course, if none of these AI PCs fit your needs, we're tracking many more Black Friday deals.

Best AMD AI PC deals for Black Friday

Asus Vivobook S14: was $1,199 now $1,013 at Amazon Take nearly $200 off the Asus Vivobook S14 AI PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI. This laptop will soon be added to the Copilot+ AI PC program. If you'd like to upgrade to the 1TB model, that's also on sale for $1,199 from Amazon. Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, AMD Radeon 880M integrated graphics, AMD XDNA 50 TOPS NPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch 120Hz 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display.

HP OmniBook Ultra: was $1,379 now $999 at HP US Save $380 on the HP OmniBook Ultra AI PC powered by AMD's Ryzen AI platform. This laptop will be added to the Copilot+ AI PC program from Microsoft, which includes advanced AI features like CoCreate in Microsoft Paint and Live Captions. Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 processor, AMD Radeon 800M integrated graphics, AMD XDNA 50 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS display.

Best Apple AI PC deals for Black Friday

Brand new and already on sale Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. In our review, we found the MacBook Pro 14 M4 to be almost the perfect laptop. Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, Apple M4 10-core GPU, Apple M4 16-core NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Brand new and already on sale Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB): was $1,799 now $1,599 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. In our review, we found the MacBook Pro 14 M4 to be almost the perfect laptop. Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, Apple M4 10-core GPU, Apple M4 16-core NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Best Intel-powered AI PC deals for Black Friday

Asus ExpertBook P5: was $1,099 now $999 at asus.com Save $100 off Asus's new AI PC for business, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" processors. This laptop will be added to the Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform in the future. We certainly enjoyed our time with the ExpertBook during the review process, as this is one business laptop with an impressive resume. Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, Intel Arc 130V integrated graphics, Intel AI Boost 40 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display.

Asus Vivobook S14: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart Save $200 on the Asus Vivobook S14 AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake processors. This laptop will be part of the Microsoft Copilot+ program with enhanced AI features like Recall, CoCreate, and Live Captions. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics, Intel AI Boost 47 TOPS NPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display.

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon X Copilot+ AI PC deals for Black Friday

HP OmniBook X: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Save $400 on the HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PC. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, this is an AI PC with plenty of power and battery life for most users. In our reivew, we praised the OmniBook's sharp display, clicky keyboard, strong performance, and solid battery life. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 60Hz 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display.