16 Best AI PC deals for Black Friday: Save up to $400 off a new AI-ready laptop
Whether you want an NPU for increased power efficiency or for AI workloads, we've got the best AI PC deals from AMD, Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm
AI PCs are some of the hottest new laptops of 2024, and many of our favorites are on sale for Black Friday already.
While not every one of these AI-ready laptops has made it onto our list of the Best AI PCs, they all offer cutting-edge performance and power efficiency thanks to the latest processors from AMD, Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm. We've specifically focused this list on the AMD Ryzen AI series, Apple M3 and M4 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" series, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors.
As Laptop Mag’s resident chip expert, I've put that knowledge to use, curating this list of the best AI PC deals you can find right now. Some of the highlights of this list include getting the Apple M3 MacBook Air for only $844 at Amazon, shaving $400 off the HP OmniBook X which is now just $799 at Best Buy, and the Intel Lunar Lake powered Dell XPS 13 dropping to just $1,099 at Dell.
Of course, if none of these AI PCs fit your needs, we're tracking many more Black Friday deals.
Best AI PC Deals the quick links
- Apple M3 MacBook Air:
was $1,099, now $844 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 15:
was $1,299, now $999 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air: (16GB/512GB):
was $1,499, now $1,199 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14:
was $1,599, now $1,399 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB):
was $1,799, now $1,599 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 16 (32GB/1TB):
was $3,499, now $3,199 at Best Buy
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 16 (48GB/1TB):
was $3,999, now $3,699 at Amazon
- Asus Vivobook S 14 (AMD Ryzen AI):
was $1,199, now $1,013 at Amazon
- HP OmniBook Ultra (AMD Ryzen AI):
was $1,379, now $999 at HP
- Asus ExpertBook P5 (Intel Core Ultra 200V):
was $1,099, now $999 at Asus
- Asus Vivobook S14 (Intel Core Ultra 200V):
was $1,199, now $999 at Walmart
- Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core Ultra 200V):
was $1,399, now $1,099 at Dell
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (Intel Core Ultra 200V):
was $1,299, now $999 at Best Buy
- HP OmniBook X (Qualcomm Snapdragon:
was $1,199, now $799 at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm Snapdragon):
was $1,199, now $999 at Dell
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Qualcomm Snapdragon): was $1,289, now $999 at Lenovo
Best AMD AI PC deals for Black Friday
Take nearly $200 off the Asus Vivobook S14 AI PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI. This laptop will soon be added to the Copilot+ AI PC program. If you'd like to upgrade to the 1TB model, that's also on sale for $1,199 from Amazon.
Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, AMD Radeon 880M integrated graphics, AMD XDNA 50 TOPS NPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch 120Hz 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display.
Save $380 on the HP OmniBook Ultra AI PC powered by AMD's Ryzen AI platform. This laptop will be added to the Copilot+ AI PC program from Microsoft, which includes advanced AI features like CoCreate in Microsoft Paint and Live Captions.
Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 processor, AMD Radeon 800M integrated graphics, AMD XDNA 50 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS display.
Best Apple AI PC deals for Black Friday
Best Buy takes $200 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air for Black Friday! This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: Apple M3 8-core processor, Apple M3 8-core GPU, Apple M3 16-core NPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display.
Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: Apple M3 8-core CPU, Apple M3 8-core GPU, Apple M3 16-core NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display.
Save $300 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It received our Editor's Choice and other than the larger chassis and display, matches the 13-inch model which is our pick for the best overall laptop.
Features: Apple M3 8-core CPU, Apple M3 10-core GPU, Apple M3 16-core NPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display.
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. In our review, we found the MacBook Pro 14 M4 to be almost the perfect laptop.
Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, Apple M4 10-core GPU, Apple M4 16-core NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. In our review, we found the MacBook Pro 14 M4 to be almost the perfect laptop.
Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, Apple M4 10-core GPU, Apple M4 16-core NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Best Buy is slashing a whopping $300 off the 1TB model M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 36GB of RAM for Black Friday. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to 3.5x faster than the M1 Max, so it could be a huge upgrade for current Mac users. We were blown away by the performance of the M4 Pro mid-range version of the MacBook Pro 16, and have no doubt the M4 Max edition packs an even more powerful punch.
Features: Apple M4 Max 14-core CPU, Apple M4 Max 32-core GPU, Apple M4 Max 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB RAM, 1TB, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Take $300 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM with this Black Friday deal from Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. We were blown away by the performance of the M4 Pro mid-range version of the MacBook Pro 16, and have no doubt the M4 Max edition packs an even more powerful punch.
Features: Apple M4 Max 16-core CPU, Apple M4 Max 40-core GPU, Apple M4 Max 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB RAM, 1TB, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.
Best Intel-powered AI PC deals for Black Friday
Save $100 off Asus's new AI PC for business, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" processors. This laptop will be added to the Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform in the future. We certainly enjoyed our time with the ExpertBook during the review process, as this is one business laptop with an impressive resume.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, Intel Arc 130V integrated graphics, Intel AI Boost 40 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display.
Save $200 on the Asus Vivobook S14 AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake processors. This laptop will be part of the Microsoft Copilot+ program with enhanced AI features like Recall, CoCreate, and Live Captions.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics, Intel AI Boost 47 TOPS NPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display.
Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Intel's "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 200V series processors Snapdragon X Elite and Intel Ultra 7 processors are up to $300 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $1099 for the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 (9350) review, this laptop is slim and portable, and delivers outstanding battery life and solid performance. We gave this Intel-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics, Intel AI Boost 47 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit LCD display.
Save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This AI PC will join the Microsoft Copilot+ program and offers the best combination of budget and power. However, it does pale in comparison to its Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered sibling, the Yoga Slim 7x, which knocked it down slightly in our review.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 Evo Edition processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.3-inch 120Hz 2.8K (2880 x 1800) touchscreen display.
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon X Copilot+ AI PC deals for Black Friday
Save $400 on the HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PC. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, this is an AI PC with plenty of power and battery life for most users. In our reivew, we praised the OmniBook's sharp display, clicky keyboard, strong performance, and solid battery life.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 60Hz 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display.
Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors are up to $200 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $899 for the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) processor, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, Qualcomm Hexagon 45 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ (1920 x 1200) LCD display.
Save $290 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 1TB model of the Slim 7x. In our review of the Yoga Slim 7x, we were impressed by its strong multicore performance, impressive battery life, fantastic keyboard, and sharp OLED display.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-78-100) processor, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, Qualcomm Hexagon 45 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14.5-inch 90Hz 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED display.
