This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Cyber Monday deal fixes our biggest problem with the popular business laptop
Save a staggering $1,280 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
As part of Lenovo's Cyber Monday deals, save 50% on the always-popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
This is the business laptop's business laptop. It's widely regarded as one of the best business laptops thanks to top-notch performance, lightweight design, and an incredibly satisfying keyboard with the traditional ThinkPad TrackPoint pointing stick.
This incredible markdown drops the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 to just $1,279 — giving you $1,280 in savings! For this reliable business laptop, that's a steal.
In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, one of our biggest hang-ups (and a big reason we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars) was its price. At 50% off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a much more attractive option for those looking for a sleek, reliable, secure laptop. This configuration also features a much more battery-friendly 1920 x 1200 IPS display than the 2880 x 1800 OLED in our review unit.
Lenovo has slashed prices on several laptops, monitors, and accessories for Cyber Monday. So, there are plenty of other Lenovo deals to check out if you need other additions to your home office. Or, you can check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals if the ThinkPad X1 Carbon isn't the right choice for you.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Get the lowest price on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, with a total savings of $1,280 (50% off). If the discount doesn't apply automatically, use code HOLIDAYCTO at checkout.
Release date: December 2023
Price check: $1,676 CDW (512GB SSD)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we awarded the business laptop 3.5 out of 5 stars, but for one main reason: it's too expensive full price. We loved its great overall performance, classic bouncy keyboard, and sleek ThinkPad design. At 50% off, it's definitely a business laptop worthy of considering.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 256GB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Buy it if: You're in need of a reliable, well-built, and lightweight daily driver laptop that can tackle personal or business-related tasks with ease.
Don't it buy if: You're specifically looking for a laptop that can handle graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming.
