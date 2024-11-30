This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Cyber Monday deal fixes our biggest problem with the popular business laptop

As part of Lenovo's Cyber Monday deals, save 50% on the always-popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

This is the business laptop's business laptop. It's widely regarded as one of the best business laptops thanks to top-notch performance, lightweight design, and an incredibly satisfying keyboard with the traditional ThinkPad TrackPoint pointing stick.

This incredible markdown drops the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 to just $1,279 — giving you $1,280 in savings! For this reliable business laptop, that's a steal.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, one of our biggest hang-ups (and a big reason we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars) was its price. At 50% off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a much more attractive option for those looking for a sleek, reliable, secure laptop. This configuration also features a much more battery-friendly 1920 x 1200 IPS display than the 2880 x 1800 OLED in our review unit.

Lenovo has slashed prices on several laptops, monitors, and accessories for Cyber Monday. So, there are plenty of other Lenovo deals to check out if you need other additions to your home office. Or, you can check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals if the ThinkPad X1 Carbon isn't the right choice for you.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal