Save your money! I found the 5 best Black Friday laptop deals under $300

Buying a new laptop doesn't mean you have to break the bank. End-of-year discounts are often so staggering that machines have dipped to under $300.

First up our favorite budget laptop, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is on sale for $279 ($120 off) at Best Buy. It leverages the power of Google AI and packs impressive performance into a durable, attractive chassis.

In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, the laptop's Intel Core i3 CPU/8GB RAM hardware had no issue juggling 30 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously — five streaming 1080p videos.

Thanks to enhanced AI, the Chromebook 515 Plus supports Adobe Creative Suite and PhotoShop thanks to enhanced AI. Our reviewer shared images within Adobe Express and edited them with Adobe’s AI FireFly.

It's safe to say, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a steal of a Black Friday laptop deal under $300.

If you prefer Windows, you can get the HP Laptop 15 for just $199 ($188 off) at Walmart. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode running on an Intel Pentium N200 quad-core CPU, this HP laptop is streamlined for speed and security.

With a rated battery life of nearly 12 hours, Wi-Fi 6, and an HD camera with privacy shutter, the HP Laptop 15 is ideal for college students and remote workers.

There are just two of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get on a budget. See my recommended Black Friday laptop deals under $300 — live through Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday laptop deals under $300

Black Friday deal Dell Inspiron 15 : was $449 now $299 at Dell During Dell's Black Friday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Save $120 on this Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and laptop sleeve bundle. We scored this model with 4 out of 5 stars. With a Core i3, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far. Between its performance and price, we highly recommend snagging it while you can if you want a great Chromebook for cheap. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of eMMC flash storage.

HP Laptop 15: Save $180 on the 15-inch HP Laptop (model 15-fd0083wm). One of the best budget laptops around, it's a decent capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Pentium N200 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, Windows 11 Home in S mode