Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to $279 in cheap tablet deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the simplified version of the Tab S6. And for a limited time, you can snag this cheaper iPad alternative for a stellar price.

In a seemingly early Prime Day deal, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for $279.99 at Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $349.99, so that's $70 off its normal price. It's just $2 shy of its all time low price and one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet is the cheaper sibling of the Tab S6. Although it ships with the S Pen, unlike its pricier counterpart, there's no Dex mode desktop interface on board.

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, it won us over with its bright, slim bezel 10.1-inch screen and premium design. Its battery life was also incredible, lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our battery test. We gave the Tab S6 Lite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world performance tests, the Exynos 9611 CPU and 4GB of RAM gave the Tab S6 enough oomph to run a dozen Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. The tablet's dual speakers were surprisingly impressive, delivering balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound that filled a large room.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches, the 1-pound Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in size but lighter than the Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and the Apple iPad (0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds). Port-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a USB-C charging port and a headphone/mic jack on top.

At $70 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a solid choice if you want a Wi-Fi tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment.