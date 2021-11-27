Best Black Friday Deals Live: Cheap laptops, phones, tablets and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 at Target. Normally, this retails at $45, meaning it's being sold at a 44% discount. You can also checkout with up to three keys per account, so be sure to secure the next nine months of Xbox Game Pass. The service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

(Image credit: Newegg) Having an extra $600 tucked away in our wallets is always ideal, which is exactly what you'll have if you're also looking to invest in this MSI Summit E14 at Newegg. Down from $1,899, this $1,299 MSI laptop is slick and slim, both in its design and its specs. This MSI Summit E14 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3GHz CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a subtle yet powerful Nvidia GeForce GTC 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Oh, and it also hosts a 14-inch 4K display to make all those games and shows look stunning.

(Image credit: Newegg) Work laptops can be pricey devices too, so it's a good thing Black Friday comes along to take $270 off HP's latest Notebook 15. Now priced at $499 at Newegg (down from $769), expect to boot up Windows 11 straight out of the box, all while the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1tB SSD does its work to make multitasking a breeze.

(Image credit: Newegg) There's something about seeing a 2021 laptop drop to under $1,000 during Black Friday that brings pure joy to bargain hunters, and Newegg has done just that by cutting $450 on the 2021 HP 17Z laptop. Now priced at $699, the HP 17z is usually priced at $1,149, meaning you don't have to splash $1,000 to get your hands on a 17.3-inch HD+ touchscreen display with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and a host of USB-C and USB-A ports.

(Image credit: Acer ) We've already talked about one Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deal on this live blog (fantastic $50 discount, by the way), but another one has popped up with beefier specs and a bigger discount. The Acer Aspire 5 received a $200 price cut on Newegg, bringing the $900 price tag crashing down to $699.99. This Aspire 5 sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Now that's a wicked laptop with a signature Black Friday discount.

(Image credit: Future) Discounts over $100 are already worth any bargain hunter's attention, but what about a $1,130 price cut on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop at Newegg? Now we're talking business. We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting over $1,000 off this beast is a steal. While still a pricey $2,199 (down from a pricier $3,329), this laptop has it all; 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 40GB of RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

(Image credit: MSI) MSI's GF65 RTX 3060 GPU gaming laptop is now under $1,000 over on Newegg — need I say more? Well, I will, as the gaming laptop is $929 only with a rebate card. Otherwise, the MSI GF65 gaming laptop $1,029, which is still a significant $220 price cut. You'll get an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GN of RAM, 512 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Not a bad Black Friday gaming laptop deal in the slightest.

(Image credit: Newegg) The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 doesn't just look good; it works damn hard, too. So, when we see it has a $240 discount on Newegg, it's hard now to give this laptop a second glance. The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 is now $1,459.99, down from its $1,699.99 price tag, and not only does it boast a beautiful 15.6-inch 4K OLED NanoEdge touch display, but it also comes packed with an LCD ScreenPad display that can switch on the fly between a touchpad, a music player, a productivity shortcut toolbar and a viable second display. Thow in the Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD, and you've got yourself a nifty Black Friday laptop deal.

(Image credit: Gigabyte) A gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU and a $450 discount? Newegg, you know what the people want. This Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD is now $1,949 at Newegg, down from a pricey $2,399. A gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of video memory isn't easy to grab under $2,000, so if you're willing to splash some cash, now's the time. Plus, it comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, along with a 15.6-inch IPS display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Amazon) There's one of these left in stock! That means you could be the lucky buyer. The Lenovo Ideapad L340 gaming laptop is down $170 on Amazon, slicing the original $969.99 price tag down to a clean $799. For a gaming laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD, this makes for a fantastic budget gaming laptop option if you're looking to play the greatest PC games out there.

(Image credit: HP) There are only 10 of these HP Chromebook 14 laptops left in stock, and it's likely because it's now only $273 over at Amazon. Now with a $36.99 discount, the Chromebook is perfect for casual internet surfing, work, and watching the latest shows. Under the hood, expect an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC for storage and a 14-inch HD Micro-Edge display up top.

(Image credit: Samsung) See that sleek-looking Samsung Galaxy Book Pro? Well, it just got a $262 price drop over on Amazon. Seeing as it sports a gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an applaudable 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, the new $1,037 price tag looks mighty fine. Samsung's line of Galaxy Book laptops are known to be commendable MacBook alternatives, and the Galaxy Book Pro is a fine example of that. Plus, it's easier on your wallet, and that's what we're here for.

(Image credit: Asus) Sometimes, size matters, especially when the Asus VivoBook 17 gets a sizeable $100 discount. Now $549 at Amazon, this 17.3-inch HD+ (1600x900) laptop with an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD is for laptop users who adore big screens.

(Image credit: Amazon) Ah, the Acer Aspire 5. This laptop already tops our list of best laptops under $500, but Amazon has now only made cheaper. Score the Acer Aspire 5 for $350 thanks to Amazon's nifty $50 price cut. The original $399 price point was already a good deal on Acer's reliable laptop, so the extra $50 only makes this Black Friday deal that much sweeter.

(Image credit: Future) Chomrebooks are already affordable laptops, but that's not stopping Amazon cutting down the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 by $70. Now just $179.99, the Chromebook is perfect for casual users in need of a lightweight machine to surf the internet and stream shows. Expect an 11.6-inch display along with a 64GB eMMC for storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron Processor N4000 processor. Better getting it now rather than grabbing it for $249.99.

(Image credit: MSI) Another RTX 30 Series laptop, another stunning Black Friday deal. This MSI Creator 15 just got a $400 discount at Newegg, and it packs some serious heat. Sporting an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory, you're getting your money's worth with the discounted $1,449 price tag. Oh, and it also boasts a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display for good measure.

(Image credit: Amazon) With all the precious Black Friday deals you may have swiped at an all-time low price, it be a shame if you misplaced or lost them. Instead of losing them in the in-between land of forgotten items, nab this Tile Mate for $14.99 at Amazon and keep track of those valuable gadgets. That's a 40% discount, so get it while the going is good.

(Image credit: Amazon) Who wants an LG Gram 14Z90P 14-inch laptop with a $303 price slash? Anyone after a bargain Black Friday deal, that's who. This $1,196 lightweight notebook is now on sale at Amazon; originally priced at $1,500. Boasting a speedy Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine will blaze through any sort of workload, and the 72 Wh battery means plenty of hours of juice.

(Image credit: HyperX) It isn't just the dazzling RGB lighting that caught our eye, as the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard just got a $30 discount! Now $79.99, this RGB back-lit gaming keyboard has the style and macro customization options any gamer would want. Plus, having a full aircraft-grade aluminum body would match any snazzy gaming laptop setup.

(Image credit: Future) It's Black Friday, so you may as well treat yourself, right? With $400 off the asking price, this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is just the tasty snack. Boasting a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, a 4.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8 core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics and a 1TB SSD, that discounted $1,249 price tag is looking mighty delicious.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari) Be quick! this deal ends in 12 minutes. If you're scouring to find a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 GPU, the MSI Stealth 15M isn't a bad shout. Now $180 off at Amazon, expect a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

(Image credit: Razer) You can't go wrong with a snazzy Razer Blade gaming laptop, especially when it's $500 off the asking price. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is down to $1,499 after a nifty price slash on Amazon, bringing it down from $2,000. Expect a speedy Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, a reliable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Oh, and all those fancy Chrome RGB effects. This model comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touchscreen, along with next-gen connectivity thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 port. Not a bad offer in the slightest.

(Image credit: MSI) Hello, RTX Series gaming laptop, we've been looking for you. The MSI Pulse GL66 boasts an RTX 3050 GPU, along with a snazzy 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display thrown in for good measure. Jumping into Halo Infinite is a breeze with this machine. GameStop offers the RTX 3050 GPU-having MSI Pulse GL66 $799. That's $150 off its regular price of $949, it's lowest price yet.

(Image credit: JBL) This is an absolute steal, but it comes with a catch. If you fancy waiting in line, you can grab the JBL Live 300 earbuds for just $39.95 over at Amazon. For what these wireless earbuds offer (check that out in our JBL Live 300TWS review), you may as well wait in line and chance your arm. Also because these came down from a whopping $149.95 price tag — that's a $110 (73% discount! A bargain hunter's ideal, uhm, deal.

(Image credit: Future) I mean, this deal blows all the others out the water thanks to the $630 discount. The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is, indeed, $630 off in this Black Friday laptop deal, coming down from a pricey $1,499 down to well under $1,000. This could easily top our best laptops under $1,000 list, seeing as it boasts a Pantone-Validated, 100% sRGB, 14-inch, 1980 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-107050H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. If you count yourself as a creator, this one's a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Dell) If there's a chance to nab one of the best laptops on the market at a $400 discount, how could you not go for it? Right now, you can pick up this Dell XPS 15 for $1,499 at Dell, a $400 savings off this model which includes an RTX 3050 graphics. That's right, it also comes with an RTX 30 Series GPU, along with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. It's currently on sale at Dell, and with Black Friday coming to a close, this deal may not be up for much longer. Hop to it.

(Image credit: Acer) Laptops can be fun and functional, and the Acer Spin 5 achieves the balance between both. Available now at Amazon for $779.99, a savings of $320. The Spin 5 is a 13-inch 2-in-1 with a bright and colorful 2256 x 1504 IPS touchscreen, Intel Core i7,16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Available now at Amazon.

(Image credit: Lenovo) The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14-inch is the laptop the Dark Knight would select. They are made of Carbon and magnesium while also packing a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD worthy of the Caped Crusader and you. The black stealthy X1 Carbon can handle crime-fighting, document pushing, and emails while lasting all night and day with over 10 hours of battery life. You can save 50% on the X1 Carbon Gen 9 right now at Lenovo. Buy now and save $1,714 like a proper superhero at Lenovo.

(Image credit: Dell ) Even Pop Pop needs a laptop, and the Dell Inspiron 5410 2-in-1 is perfect for watching fly fishing videos, old westerns and responding to all the emails you send him. The Inspiron 5410 comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, which is more than enough to save all the photos and memes you share with him. The silver Dell Inspiron 5410's 14-inch touchscreen is perfect for the silver fox in your life. Buy now and save $200 at Best Buy.

(Image credit: Gigabyte) If the god of thunder put down that game console and got serious about gaming, He should choose the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR with its immersive 17.3-inch UHD 4k display, Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD worthy of the Odinson. You will conquer your enemies while devouring the finest mead thanks to the $600 you'll save right now at NewEgg.

(Image credit: MSI) The folks at NewEgg keep dropping Black Friday laptop deals quicker than my swollen nubs can write about. This MSI Prestige 14 Evo mobile workstation laptop is priced to be the perfect addition to your home office. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, a large 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display. Available now, you can save $350 while supplies last at NewEgg.

(Image credit: MSI) This MIS Creator 15 is a solid option for the young content creator in your life that you hope one day makes an Oscar-winning film and buys you a house. If you buy now, you can save $400 and invest in your young filmmaker's future. The Creator 15 features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, and a colorful 15.6-inch 4K display. The MSI Creator 15 is a Black Friday steal at $400 off at NewEgg.

(Image credit: HP) Snatch this sassy HP Envy 360 x360 2-in1 at Best buy and save $250. Stylish and lightweight, only begin to tell the story of this 2-in1 that's perfect for consuming media or pushing documents. Featuring a 13.3-inch OLDED touchscreen, Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, the HP Envy is a great everyday laptop that you can score at Best Buy for $749.99 during this Black Friday deal.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Save $400 at Best Buy on this Lenovo Yoga 9i touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch 4K display. With the money you save, you can order dinner for your family and then sneak off to watch Squid Game in silence. The 4K razor-sharp, colorful 14-inch display is perfect for binging your favorite tv shows, as well and pushing documents when actual work needs to get done. The Yoga 9i is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD that provides plenty of space for documents, photos, and videos. Available now at Best Buy.

(Image credit: Lenovo) This powerful Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation packs powerful specs into a stylish, sleek design that you can pick up now and save $2,040. That's a massive 50% off the regular retail price. Available now at Lenovo, the ThinkPad P1 comes with a 16-inch WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision HDR 400 display rated at 600 nits, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, and a massive 1TB SSD. This highly-rated mobile workstation is perfect for the traveling business person in your life, or keep it for yourself and enjoy the over $2,000 savings.

(Image credit: Dell) Five hours are remaining to save $170 on this Dell G15 5511 gaming laptop. The Dell G15 is a snappy performer that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Now's the time to jump in and buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop and save.

(Image credit: Dell) Enjoy huge savings of $1,094 on this Alienware Area 51m R2 Gaming Laptop that features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD, and a massive 17-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a fast 144HZ refresh rate to render games buttery smooth. This Black Friday deal is available now at Dell and will save you $1,094.

(Image credit: Dell) If you're looking to dive into gaming this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is a solid choice and if you act now you can save $439 during this budget-friendly Black Friday deal at Dell. Featuring the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. You can snag this gaming laptop at Dell right now for $679.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Save $230 on this potent Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop that's the perfect first laptop for your kids. Available now at Best Buy for the budget-friendly price of just $149. Chromebooks are a really great entry-level laptop experience for the young students in your home.

(Image credit: MSI) This Ultra Thin 2 in 1 laptop is perfect for watching all your favorite reality tv shows when you're not working. Save $300 on this MSI Summit E13 Flip with a 13-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. Available now at NewEgg.

(Image credit: Apple) Sleek, lightweight, and powerful are things I know nothing about but, Apple does, and you can snatch this MacBook Air powered by the ground-break M1 processor at Amazon. This is the perfect gift for the Apple devotee in your life. Save $150 and grab the MacBook Air M1 for just $849 now at Amazon.

(Image credit: Samsung) Who doesn't want to save $500 and get a new powerful laptop in the process? During this Best Buy Black Friday deal, you can do just that and snag this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 that features a 15.6 AMOLED touch display, a powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB of SSD storage for all your files, and family photos. Save $500 right now on this deal at Best Buy.

(Image credit: Asus) If you like gaming and saving money to spend on more games, Best Buy has this Asus ROG gaming laptop with a 16-inch WQXGA 165Hz display for speedy silky images while gaming and relaxing could be perfect for you. Save $350 at Best Buy on this Asus ROG that features an Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD large enough to save all your games. Buy now at Best Buy, and with the $350 you save, you can buy snacks because you're going to be gaming for a long time.

(Image credit: MSI) You got to start somewhere, and this GIGABYTE G5 MD-51US123SH 15.6 gaming laptop with a buttery smooth 144Hz display is a great place to begin. Get your gaming feet wet with this MSI gaming laptop that features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Save $250 at NewEgg on this entry-level gamer that's a perfect gift for the person you want to keep occupied while you keep shopping. Available now at NewEgg.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo is kicking down your door with this ThinkPad Gen 14-inch laptop. Save a massive 51% ($809.01) at Lenovo and have money left over to buy yourself some slippers so you can kick back and enjoy your new laptop. Save money, get a new laptop, then order a catered meal with that $809.01 you just saved at Lenovo.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Snag this Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD 16-inch gaming laptop and enjoy a ridiculous savings of $380. The Legion 5 Pro arrives with a potent AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU that will keep you gaming for hours and ignoring friends and family. Act now, pick up this Lenovo gaming laptop and save money you can spend on games at Lenovo.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Save a whopping $745.15 on this powerful Lenovo ThinkBook 16-inch laptop right now at Lenovo. This 16-inch is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of Ram, and 512GB of SS Storage. This stylish, flexible powerhouse can be yours right now at Lenovo.

(Image credit: Dell) Enjoy budget-friendly $350 savings on this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This Dell XPS 13 features a 13-inch WLED FHD touchscreen, 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of SSD storage. This is the perfect lightweight laptop for college students and travelers and it's available now at Dell.

(Image credit: Alienware) Game on the fastest 15-inch G-SYNC display ever. Featuring Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling and 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6 GB VRAM and a 512GB SSD. You can snatch this up quick at Dell. You can Save $354 on this gaming laptop for the gamer in your life at Dell right now.

(Image credit: Anker) Save $62 on this Anker PowerCore III Elite portable charger that will keep you powered up all day and night. This 65W USB C Charger, power delivery power bank Bundle for USB C MacBook Air/Pro/Dell XPS, and more is a great choice for that person in your life that's always on the go or constantly traveling. This Black Friday power deal is available now at Amazon for $97.99

(Image credit: Samsung) Score this Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) during this Black Friday Deal directly from Samsung right now. Enjoy saving $200 on the TV your dad wants for his man cave.