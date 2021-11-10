Early Black Friday laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU for just $429

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Ryzen 5 laptop doesn't sacrifice performance for price. And thanks to this early Black Friday deal , it's an even greater value.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU for just $429 from Walmart. That's $120 off its former price of $519 and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

In fact, it's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $579 now $429 @ Walmart

This Black Friday laptop deal from Walmart knocks $120 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (82KU00YWUS). The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated graphics and a fast 256GB SSD. It's an incredible value of looking for a laptop under $500.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 reviews left by owners rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars on Lenovo's website.

Many praise its excellent value, price and performance while others not its fast startup and portability. Overall, we find that Lenovo laptops generally offer great performance, a comfortable keyboard, and solid build quality.

It also supplies students with a decent amount of ports to connect peripherals. You get a USB-C 3.2 port, USB-A 3.2 port, USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI port and headphone/mic combo jack. There's also an SD card reader on board for safekeeping and transferring important files.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.8-inches, the IdeaPad is pretty portable for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (14.7 x 8.8 x 0.9 inches, 5.3 pounds).

For under $500, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD laptop gives you the most bang for your buck.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best discounts of the season.