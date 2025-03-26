The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 is well-suited for gamers and content creators.

Amazon Big Spring Sale continues to roll out weeklong discounts on top-rated gaming laptops. If you're frugal like me, chances are you're passing up a newer RTX 50-Series laptop for big savings an RTX 40 rig from last year.

From one bargain hunter to another, that's a wise choice, friend.

Case in point, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for $1,399. It usually costs $1,599, so you're saving $200 with this limited-time Big Spring Deal. As Amazon price tracker The Camelizer shows, it's this Legion 5i's lowest price since Prime Day (July 17, 2024).

What's even more satisfying, it's the lowest price ever for this Lenovo gaming on Amazon. Spring savings are just getting started and this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen so far.

If you priortize AAA gaming at high refresh rates, powerful performance, and plenty of RAM, the Lenogo Legion 5i Gen 9 ticks all the boxes.

In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive overall performance, depenable RTX 40 graphics and, vibrant display.

Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop deal