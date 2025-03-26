The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale gaming laptop deals continue with $200 off the excellent Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 4070
Amazon Big Spring Sale continues to roll out weeklong discounts on top-rated gaming laptops. If you're frugal like me, chances are you're passing up a newer RTX 50-Series laptop for big savings an RTX 40 rig from last year.
From one bargain hunter to another, that's a wise choice, friend.
Case in point, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for $1,399. It usually costs $1,599, so you're saving $200 with this limited-time Big Spring Deal. As Amazon price tracker The Camelizer shows, it's this Legion 5i's lowest price since Prime Day (July 17, 2024).
What's even more satisfying, it's the lowest price ever for this Lenovo gaming on Amazon. Spring savings are just getting started and this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen so far.
If you priortize AAA gaming at high refresh rates, powerful performance, and plenty of RAM, the Lenogo Legion 5i Gen 9 ticks all the boxes.
In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive overall performance, depenable RTX 40 graphics and, vibrant display.
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop deal
Overview:
Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070 graphics.
Key specs: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with G-Sync, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release date: January 2024
Price check: B&H $1,449 (1TB mode)
Price history: Amazon price tracker The Camelizer price checker indicates this is the lowest price ever for this Legion 5i Gen 9 configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award cosign.
Buy it if: You want a gaming laptop that's a capable performer, with a solid design and a sharp display.
Don't Buy it if: You need top-tier performance. You want a laptop that's more portable (this model weighs 5.1 pounds).
