Currys PC World's Amazing Deals sale: here are the best pay day gadget deals you cannot miss

It's pay day weekend once again, so of course Currys PC World has emerged with a tonne of new laptop, headphone, tablet and smartphone deals to pick from

Although, while the offers are good in this big discount bonanza, can we start to think about more creative names? Naming your sale "amazing deals" is the Ronseal of marketing. Regardless, you'll find savings across all kinds of categories including home appliances, but we’re interested in four particular areas — laptops (duh), tablets, smartphones and headphones.

With this many deals it’s easy to get lost and pick up something that sounds like a discount, but really isn’t. To combat this, we’ve gone searching and found the ten best bargains worth your hard-earned cash.

And trust me when I say, Currys have some absolute belters. Don't miss it!

Shop the Currys PC World Amazing Deals sale

Best Currys PC World laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was £1,249, now £999 @ Currys PC World

This 13-inch convertible is a great ultrabook with impressive price-to-performance, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a gorgeous FHD touchscreen for creativity.View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch: was £399, now £299 @ Currys PC World

On the lookout for a system with enough horsepower for your day to day? The Asus Vivobook will do you good with 10th gen Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD — made even better with a £70 discount!View Deal

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: was £899, now £799 @ Currys PC World

This is a great option for those who want a laptop with plenty of power for work in a slim chassis that's great for entertainment too. This HP Envy features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3: was £379 now £369 @ Currys PC World

Need a dirt cheap laptop that has enough power for the essentials? Step forward, Acer Aspire 3. With an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, alongside a FHD screen and 1 year subscription to Office 365, you've got what you need to get going.

View Deal

Best Currys PC World headphone deals

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £179 now £129 @ Currys PC World

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best wireless earbuds to buy. These sports and on fitness specific earbuds outperform the competition in terms of sound. With active noise-cancelling and dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. View Deal

Urbanista Paris wireless earbuds: was £99.99 now £44.99 @ Currys PC World

This pair of true wireless earbuds from Urbanista come packed with 10mm drivers, tuned for a crisp sound alongside three different tip sizes. With a 5 hour battery life (extended to 20 with the case), these are fine for all day usage.View Deal

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless: was £39.99, now £29.99 @ Currys PC World

A decent pair of budget earbuds with that trademark Skullcandy bass-heavy tone. The Jib true wireless gives you up to 6 hours of listening time, boosted 24 with that case, along with a comfortable fit.View Deal

Best Currys PC World monitor deals

Samsung LC24RG50FQUXEN: was £179, now £159 @ Currys PC World

Ignore the long-winded naming conventions of Samsung monitors and you'll find a great gaming monitor! This 24-inch curved screen rocks a 1080p resolution and buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

4K monitor for £250! Samsung LU28R550UQUXEN: was £299, now £249 @ Currys PC World

Another long name, another belter of a monitor. With a 4K resolution, this is great for both productivity by day and entertainment by night.View Deal