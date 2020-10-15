Best last minute Prime Day gaming mouse deals

The end of Prime Day is near, but you still have time to score an excellent deal. Amazon offers generous markdowns on today's best gaming mice.

We're talking steep discounts on gaming mice from Razer, Logitech, MSI and more.

Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, so you'll want to join now if you haven't already. Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged the $119 yearly membership for Prime.

College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop for Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks.

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse: was $79 now 39 @ Amazon

With 20 buttons, the Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse is the most customizable and easy-to-use mouse specifically designed for mastering your favorite MMOs. Whether you're out to burn down the boss or are in the heat of a PVP battle, this mouse gives you new power to execute every action with lightning-fast accuracyView Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: was $49 now $43 @ Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse features a Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor whichs auto-calibrates across the mouse mat to reduce cursor drift. With 8 programmable buttons and drag-free wireless-like performance, it's one of the best gaming mice to buy.

View Deal

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Logitech G Pro is designed in conjunction with top-rated esports athletes. Its 25K sensor delivers speedy frame processing of up to 400+ IPS with zero smoothing or filtering across the entire DPI range. At $20 off its at its best price yet. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Razer's latest premium wireless gaming mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, pushes gaming mice to a new standard with smarter internal and external features. For $99, the Basilisk Ultimate offers great wireless performance paired with a neat adjustable scroll wheel that's packed into a comfortable design.View Deal

MSI Clutch GM30 RGB Gaming Mouse: was $60 now $30 @ Amazon

The MSI Clutch GM30's Pixar Paw3327 optical sensor supports up to 6200 DPI and a 1000Hz polling rate. Its u-shaped edge lighting with RGB Mystic Light perfectly displays millions of colors and over 9 effects. This Prime Day deal knocks $30 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming mouse.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

Take no prisoners with the performance of the Logitech G502 Hero. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming. At $31 off, it's one of the best gaming mouse you can buy.View Deal

Quick Prime Day Deals