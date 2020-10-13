Samsung Galaxy S20 price slashed for Prime Day — now $350 off

Prime Day is coming in hot with strong smartphone deals and one of the best is a steep 25% discount on Samsung's Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It drops the price of these excellent devices by up to $350.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup feature Super AMOLED displays with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything from the apps to just swiping around the operating system look smooth and fast. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is powerful enough to handle any task you can throw at it. And for smartphone photography buffs, the triple camera arrays on the rear will not disappoint.

Today's Prime Day offer shaves 25% off the retail price of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, bringing them down to $749, $899 and $1,049, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a vibrant 6.3-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a versatile triple camera array and a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. Whether you are into gaming, productivity or photography this smartphone can do it all.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus bumps up the display size to a 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It uses the same versatile triple camera array as the S20 while adding a time-of-flight sensor for better portraits. And that same powerful Snapdragon 865 processor is present to deliver excellent overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra turns up the volume on just about every feature with a massive 6.9-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. That triple camera array steps up to a 108MP sensor for its primary lens that allows for the incredible 100X Space Zoom. And then that same powerful Snapdragon 865 processor paired with this display makes it a dream phone for gaming or productivity.

Samsung's Galaxy S lineup are some of the best smartphones annually and this year was no different. The addition of 120Hz displays and 5G across the entire lineup make these some of the most future-proofed smartphones launched this year.

While we didn't review them this year, our sister site Tom's Guide and gave them high marks for the fantastic cameras, virtually unmatched displays, solid performance and overall design.

One common complaint was the pricing and this 25% off deal for Amazon Prime Day eliminates that concern.

We have seen a number of new smartphones arrive over the last few months, but with the exception of Samsung's own Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, nothing has really stepped up to knock the Galaxy S20 smartphones off as some of the best hardware available today.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially kicked off we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best smartphones.