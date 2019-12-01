Best MacBook Black Friday deals: Save big on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and more

Update: Black Friday is over but you can still find deals at our best MacBook deals page.

MacBooks, they're powerful, sleek and super expensive. Bargain shoppers will be glad to know that the iconic are among the best Cyber Monday deals right now. Yes, retailers are giving huge discounts right now in anticipation of Cyber Monday. Thanks to the early bounty, we're seeing frequent price drops ranging between $100 - $600 on Apple laptops as we kick off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are also serving up big savings on a number of iPads as well.

We're also seeing great savings on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro since both have already received discounts. And when Monday actually gets here, you can bet we're going to see even better deals, ushering in a new wave of MacBook discounts.

Traditionally, the best MacBook sales come from Apple-authorized retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But with all these deals launching at lightning speeds, which Cyber Monday deals are real and which ones are a bust? Read on to find out.

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals right now

The Best MacBook Pro Cyber Monday Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2.399 now $2,189

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, 6-core Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and Touch Bar. Power users can buy it now from Amazon and save $210. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (1TB): was $3,799 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Originally $3,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $800 to $2,999. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB.



View Deal

MacBook Air Cyber Monday Deals

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099, now $999 @ Best Buy

Amazon's $799 deal on this configuration of the 2019 MacBook Air (Space Grey, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD) is over. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Take advantage of Best Buy's discount while supplies last. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 was $1,099 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. It also has a solid Core i5 processor and the slim, iconic frame the brand is famous for. View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2018): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

It's not the latest MacBook Air, but the 2018 version of the 13-inch laptop is still a powerful performer. It's got a Core i5 processor and Retina Display. Plus, it's got a sexy gold chassis.View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $649.99 @ Amazon

This older model MacBook Air is available for with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system.View Deal

Apple Accessories Cyber Monday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro offers great noise cancelling, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips, and a sweat- and water-resistant design. The wireless charging case will let you play music for up to 24 hours.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: were $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds deliver excellent sound, near-instant pairing to iDevices. The earbuds also last 9 hours each and get an extra 24 hours of power from the charging case. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: were $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones offer good audio and Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Boasting 22 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel technology, the jam session only stops when you say so. And with Apple's W1 chip, the headphones offer almost instant pairing with iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: was $299 now $129 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones deliver big sound in a relatively small package. In addition to great audio, the cans also offer a whopping 40 hours of battery life. Apple's W1 chip and comfy earpads round out these on-ear headphones. View Deal

Apple Magic Mouse 2: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless and rechargeable Magic Mouse 2 eliminates the need for batteries. It works with MacBooks running Mac OS X El Capitan 10.11 and later. Snag one now for $20 off at Amazon. View Deal

MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

The 2019 MacBook Air packs everything you could ever want in a stylish ultra-portable. In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-res screen, and strong audio quality.

The 2019 model sports True Tone technology, which adjusts the Air's screen based on ambient lighting. It's not a must-have feature, so we'd opt for the cheaper 2018 MacBook Air. Otherwise, both models pack a 13.3-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals

If you want a Mac with more punch than the MacBook Air, you'll want a MacBook Pro. Apple's top-tier laptop comes with a 13-inch, 15-inch display or 16-inch display. These machines also offer more powerful Intel CPUs and in some cases, dedicated graphics cards.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for video editing and the best MacBook Pro deals are usually found at Amazon and Best Buy. The former is currently taking $140 off the new MacBook Pro 16-inch. The latter has taken from $100 to $500 off Apple's MacBook Pro. If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Pro possible, look for deals on the 13-inch model, which has hit $999 in the past.

For the best Apple laptop sales outside of the holidays, be sure to check out our best MacBook deals hub.

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

