Best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Top deals so far

Best Black Friday laptop deals right now

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

HP Chromebook 14: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Now $140 off, the HP Chromebook 14 is the best laptop you can get under $200. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's a solid pick if you want a cheaply priced laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet, and stream content on.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.

HP Chromebook x360 14: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday Chromebook deal takes $250 off the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 (14C-CA0053DX). It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of flash memory, 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and plenty of Google Perks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Laptop: was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Laptop: was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now takes $250 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. This capable machine packs a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 715 is $150 off ahead of Black Friday. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In our Acer Chromebook 715 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its premium, durable chassis, great performance and over 10 hour battery life.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1: was $519 now $369 @ Dell

Dell Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1: was $519 now $369 @ Dell

The Chromebook 3000 Series 2-in-1 is great for school and beyond. It features a tamper- and spill-resistant keyboard, long battery life and powerful Intel CPU performance. At $149 off, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000

Apple MacBook Air with M1 (Silver): was $999 now $899 @ B&H

Apple MacBook Air with M1 (Silver): was $999 now $899 @ B&H

This epic Black Friday deal takes $100 off the newly released MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,000 now $749 Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,000 now $749 Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Black Friday tablet deal. The Surface Pro 7 in this Black Friday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $749 at Walmart.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

Now here's a handy laptop! This super-portable 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 13.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a lot to like about this ultraportable machine, including the $550 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less. It's one of the best MacBook Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,000 now $799 Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,000 now $799 Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, one of the best ultraportable laptops on the market, is now only $799 in this incredible Black Friday laptop deal. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in this Black Friday sale has a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The keyboard deck of the Surface Laptop 3 has Alcantara fabric that you won't be able to stop touching! It's only $799 at Amazon.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $849 now $649 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $849 now $649 @ Dell

This Dell Black Friday doorbuster takes $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.8-GHz Intel Core 10th Gen Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

Now $100 off in this epic Black Friday deal, the new Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: was $699 now $599 @ Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: was $699 now $599 @ Dell

This early Dell Black Friday deal takes $100 off the Dell Inspiron 14 5000. This laptop packs a 14-inch, (1920 x 1080), 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (i5/8GB/256GB): was $899 now $699 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 (i5/8GB/256GB): was $899 now $699 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy and is now $200 cheaper via code "EXTRA50". This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.6-GHz Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t : was $949 now $599 @ HP

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t : was $949 now $599 @ HP

For a limited time, you can save $240 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t touch screen laptop. The model we recommend packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD and 32GB Optane.

View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $399 @ Samsung

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $399 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $349 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. This is one of the few Chromebooks to feature a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It's powered by a Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Spectre x360 13t" 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $949 @ HP

HP Spectre x360 13t" 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $949 @ HP

Now $350 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 512GB SSD. We recommend you customize with the free + 32GB Intel Optane for the best value.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,500

Apple MacBook Pro 13" M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13" M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

This Black Friday deal from Amazon takes $50 off the new MacBook Pro. We tested this laptop and gave it the Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance. It packs a 13-inch display, Apple's new M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, the 512GB model MacBook Air (Space Gray) is also on sale for $1,049 ($250 off). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3 configuration. The discount is applied at checkout. If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best MacBook Black Friday deals you can get.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $200 off this machine (see price at checkout). This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1: was $1,799 now $1,279 @ HP

HP Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1: was $1,799 now $1,279 @ HP

Now $450 off, the HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the most beautiful 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-10510H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design make it suitable for gaming.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,126 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,126 @ Dell

You can save $123 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. In our review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its slim, attractive design, fast performance and long battery life. This particular laptop packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,295 @ Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,295 @ Amazon

The best Chromebook on the market just got cheaper. Now $104 off, the high-tier Pixelbook Go is at one of its lowest prices yet. It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $2,000

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,704 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,704 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKBFSALE" knocks $1,394 off its regular price.

Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,239 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ HP

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ HP

This excellent HP Black Friday deal takes $200 off the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-en0036nr). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

At $200, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300

and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,229 @ Newegg

If you're looking to beast of a gaming rig, you can save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144 Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,518 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal gaming laptop deal takes $300 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

View Deal