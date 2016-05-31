Samsung Laptops Still Can't Handle Windows 10 Upgrades

Windows 10 may be installed on over 300 million devices, but it appears that Samsung isn't than keen on upgrading. This is according to an email obtained by the UK-based Register, where a Samsung tech support rep revealed the company's unreadiness for the nearly-year-old operating system.
When a Samsung NP-R590 laptop owner tried and failed to upgrade to Windows 10 due to an incompatibility issue with his Broadcom wireless card, he was told that he -- and all Samsung laptop owners -- would have to wait.
The rep bluntly explained, “Honestly speaking, we don't suggest installation of Windows 10 to any Samsung laptop or PC and we are still coordinating with Microsoft regarding to this matter."
Why is Samsung still behind the times? The tech support rep told the customer that its current drivers "are not yet compatible to the latest version of Windows." This might have been a good excuse last year when other companies' tech support reps advised against updating to Windows 10, but today it feels too late for excuses.
The Samsung agent continued, writing, "What we usually recommend is to keep the current Windows version and we'll update you once the Windows 10 have no more issues on any Samsung laptops and computers or even monitors." While Samsung is right to prepare its drivers for compatibility, we're not sure its definition of the word "current" is up to date.
In a statement to the Register, Microsoft tried to put on a good face, saying "Microsoft and Samsung are committed to Windows 10, and are working closely together to provide the best possible Windows 10 upgrade experience."
This problem isn't exclusive to one customer and one tech support agent, as there is a 67-page long Microsoft Community post dedicated to troubles installing Windows 10 on Samsung notebooks. The thread contains a total of 661 replies at this moment, and not much hope for those struggling with the upgrade.
Some Samsung notebook owners commenting on the thread reported success after buying a new Wi-Fi card, but other users claim that's not enough. The full fix appears to require removing the existing Wi-Fi card, a step that may be too difficult for some laptop owners.
We've reached out to Samsung for comment and will update this story if and when we receive it.
