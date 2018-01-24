How to Force Quit on a Chromebook

Chromebooks are easy to use by their very nature. However, that doesn't mean everything about them is intuitive. As with any piece of tech, every once in a while you run into a glitch that causes a tab or app to stop working properly, especially if your Chromebook is running Android apps.

But since there is no Ctrl+Alt+Delete option to open the task manager on a Chromebook, as there are on a Windows laptop because there's no delete button. That doesn't mean you can't get to a task manager, however. Here's how to force close a window.

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the menu button, the stack of three dots.

3. Select More Tools in the menu.

4. Click Task Manager.

5. Select the process or program that you wish to force quit and click End Process on the bottom right of the screen.

6. If this is a program that your Chromebook finds important, such as Pocket or Any.do, your Chromebook will prompt you to restart the app via a pop-up on the bottom right of the screen.

