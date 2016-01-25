How to Use Edge Browser

Windows 10 has brought a lot of new features to Microsoft's OS, including its Edge Browser, which officially replaces Internet Explorer. If you've used the new browser, you know that it's fast -- often faster than Chrome or Firefox -- and full of new features such as an integrated Cortana assistant and the ability to draw on top of web pages.

To make the most of the new browser, we've published over 20 tip articles that explain how to use new features or tweak key settings in Microsoft Edge Browser. Check out the table of contents below to learn how to switch to share web pages, change the search engine to Google, enable a dark theme and much more.

Edge Browser Tips