How to Enable Do Not Track in Microsoft Edge Browser

In today’s world, it seems we’re always looking for a way to reduce the amount of information we give away to insatiable marketing companies. One method of doing that in Microsoft Edge is to turn on "Send Do Not Track Requests" setting, which lets you prevent some marketers from following what you do on the web. While it won’t completely erase your trail or block pop-ups, this flag is certainly better than nothing. Here’s how to enable "Do Not Track" in Edge Browser.
1. Open Edge.
2. Click the More icon (the one with three dots) in the top right.
3. Click on Settings in the More tab.
4. Click "View Advanced Settings.”
5. Toggle “Send Do Not Track requests” to on.
