How to Disable the Windows 10 Startup Delay

If you have a fast SSD you’re used to rocket-like startup speeds. What you may not know is that you can make this process even faster by disabling the startup delay that Windows includes to keep from overtaxing your hardware. Don’t worry, it’s a legacy addition, and it’s not necessary with most modern SSD’s. If it causes issues, you can always undo it later.

1. Open regedit. You can get there by typing regedit in the Cortana search bar and pressing enter.

2. Click Yes on the pop-up asking if it’s okay to make changes to your device.

3. Find the HKEY_Current_User folder and navigate to Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Serialize.

4. If the Serialize folder doesn’t exist, go up one level, and right-click the folder for Explorer, and create a new key entry named Serialize. If the folder is already there, you can skip this step.

5. Right click the Serialize folder and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

6. Right click the new value and select Rename. Name it StartupDelayInMSec.

7. Double click the DWORD and set the value to 0.

8. Press OK.

