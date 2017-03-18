How to Force Cortana to Use a Different Search Engine

By default, Cortana wants to serve each of your searches using Microsoft’s own search engine, Bing. Bing has come a long way, but it’s still not the powerhouse Google is. If you want to switch to the search engine most of the world relies on, here’s how it’s done.

This all comes down to your default browser. If you’re using Edge, Cortana will default to Bing. If you’re using Firefox, it’ll default to Google. For Chrome users, it requires a plugin install. Here’s how to switch the browser, and set up the Chrome plugin, if needed.

1. Type Settings into the Cortana search bar and hit Enter.

2. Select System.

3. Choose Default apps.

4. Navigate to Web browser, click Microsoft Edge and change it to Firefox or Chrome.

Firefox defaults to Google, so if that’s your preferred browser, you’re done. If you prefer Chrome, keep reading.

5. Download and install the Chrometana extension.

6. Choose your preferred search engine from the list that pops up after the install.

Cortana Tips and How-Tos