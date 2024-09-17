You don't have to wait for Amazon Big Deal Days to get this Amazon tablet at its all-time low price

We may be three weeks from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in October, but Amazon already has discounts on many of its devices. On notable sale is the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, which returns to its all-time low price of $59. That's a 54% savings over its current usual price, $129.

Amazon's Fire HD 8 came out in 2022, and it remains a worthy contender if you're looking for a low-cost tablet for casual gaming and consuming Amazon services and content. It packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touchscreen display, a 2GHz 6-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and a whopping 64GB of storage. Plus, it has a microSD card slot to add up to 1TB of local storage. This sale is only for the 64GB model, and it's valid for both black and denim colorways.

As with all Amazon Fire tablets, Fire OS makes consuming Amazon content and services seamless. That makes this tablet a good choice for anyone who's all-in on the Amazon ecosystem and uses Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, and Kindle books.

We didn't test this model, but sister site Tom's Guide gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. The r reviewer liked the Fire HD 8's bright screen, solid battery life (up to 14 hours of run time at 150-nits brightness), and surprisingly impressive speakers. Tom's Guide noted the Fire HD 8 suffices for streaming videos and playing mobile games.

Priced at $59 with extra onboard storage, this deal makes the Fire HD 8 a no-brainer if you're in the market for an affordable tablet and one of the best tablet deals available right now.

