The iPad Pro is $100 off right now in Best Buy member exclusive deal

The iPad Pro M2 is one of the best tablets to buy for productivity and gaming. One Best Buy member exclusive deal takes on Amazon's upcoming Prime member event with a stellar iPad Pro deal.

Right now, you can get the iPad Pro M2 for $699 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Typically $799, that's $100 off and the lowest prices we've seen for this Apple tablet. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, this is one of the best iPad deals you can get at the moment.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49 annually and worth it for exclusive discounts like this. Early access to sales, free 2-day shipping, and 60-day return windows are a few other membership perks.

Today's best iPad Pro deal