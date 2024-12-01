Save 40% off the popular Tab M9 in the best cheap Cyber Monday tablet deal
Lenovo's Tab M9 is the best cheap Cyber Monday tablet deal at just $89
Black Friday is behind us, but that just means that we're in the thick of Cyber Monday deals, and we're still seeing dozens of laptops, headphones, and tablets at all-time low prices. That includes this Cyber Monday doorbuster from Lenovo, with the always-popular Lenovo Tab M9 at just $89 directly from Lenovo.
Normally $149, that's $60 in savings and the lowest price ever for this tablet. A lesser configuration is $99 at Amazon or $79 at Best Buy, but this upgraded version features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage), so it's well worth the additional $10. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals available today.
Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.
At just $89, the Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best budget-priced iPad alternatives.
Browse Lenovo's entire sale for more savings. With discounts backed by Lenovo's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Price Guarantee, you can shop confidently, knowing you're getting the best price of the season.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Overview
Lowest price! Save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M9, an ideal tablet for on-the-go use.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Amazon $99 (3GB model) | Best Buy $79 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Newegg ($89)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on this configuration of the Lenovo Tab M9.
Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized, and has a long-lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading, and emailing.
Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $100 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails, and social media.
Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. For that, check our best Cyber Monday tablet deals for iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and other more powerful (and more expensive) options.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.