Save 40% off the popular Tab M9 in the best cheap Cyber Monday tablet deal

Black Friday is behind us, but that just means that we're in the thick of Cyber Monday deals, and we're still seeing dozens of laptops, headphones, and tablets at all-time low prices. That includes this Cyber Monday doorbuster from Lenovo, with the always-popular Lenovo Tab M9 at just $89 directly from Lenovo.

Normally $149, that's $60 in savings and the lowest price ever for this tablet. A lesser configuration is $99 at Amazon or $79 at Best Buy, but this upgraded version features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage), so it's well worth the additional $10. This is one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals available today.

Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.

At just $89, the Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best budget-priced iPad alternatives.

Browse Lenovo's entire sale for more savings. With discounts backed by Lenovo's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Price Guarantee, you can shop confidently, knowing you're getting the best price of the season.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal