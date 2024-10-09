Last chance to grab the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $99 in Best Buy's anti-Prime sale

The arrival of Amazon's October Prime Day marks one of the best times to upgrade your tech or splurge on that gadget you've had your eye on — even at non-Amazon retailers. Best Buy has been slashing prices to compete with Amazon, and right now, there's a stellar deal on the fan-favorite Lenovo Tab M9.

If you're in the market for an Android tablet with a relatively big 9-inch display and decent specs, you'll be happy with the Tab M9 — even more so when you hear its price. You can pick up a Lenovo Tab M9 for only $99 via Best Buy.

Best Buy's sale officially ends today, so act fast if you're interested in adding a Tab M9 to your tech collection. If you're not convinced the Tab M9 is right for you, check out the other Prime Day Lenovo tablet deals we've rounded up for more options.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal