Last chance to grab the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $99 in Best Buy's anti-Prime sale
Get your hands on this popular Android tablet before it's gone
The arrival of Amazon's October Prime Day marks one of the best times to upgrade your tech or splurge on that gadget you've had your eye on — even at non-Amazon retailers. Best Buy has been slashing prices to compete with Amazon, and right now, there's a stellar deal on the fan-favorite Lenovo Tab M9.
If you're in the market for an Android tablet with a relatively big 9-inch display and decent specs, you'll be happy with the Tab M9 — even more so when you hear its price. You can pick up a Lenovo Tab M9 for only $99 via Best Buy.
Best Buy's sale officially ends today, so act fast if you're interested in adding a Tab M9 to your tech collection. If you're not convinced the Tab M9 is right for you, check out the other Prime Day Lenovo tablet deals we've rounded up for more options.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lenovo Tab M9
Was: $139
Now: $99 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest Price! Save $40 on the top-selling Lenovo Tab M9 at Best Buy. It likely won't stay at this price long.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Lenovo Tab M9.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit IPS touch display, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage, Android 12 out of box (upgradeable to Android 13), dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, 2MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
Price check: Amazon $99
Reviews: There aren't many official reviews for the Lenovo Tab M9, but its amassed a 4.5/5 star rating with almost 400 reviews on Best Buy. The one in-depth review I found praises the tablet for its large screen, good battery life, and compact design, calling it a "good tablet for little money."
Notebook Check: ★★★★
Buy if: You're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet with a big screen and decent specs, ideal for streaming media and relaxing with mobile games.
Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Android, or you're looking for a more powerful tablet that could double as a laptop. Instead, opt for an Apple tablet or check out the other Lenovo tablet deals we've found.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.