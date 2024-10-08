Lenovo's popular tablets start at just $76 in epic Prime Day savings, here are 3 I recommend

Lenovo's tablets may not be flashy, but they are solid Android tablets. Whether you're looking for a portable entertainment station or productivity aid, Lenovo has a tablet for everyone. And three of our favorite models of Lenovo tablets are on sale now during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day.

These three Lenovo tablet deals are the best of the bunch, including the popular Lenovo Tab M9 for just $99. At 33% off, this steal of a deal gets you $50 in savings over its usual price.

If you need something designed more for kids' entertainment, the pocket-sized Lenovo Tab M8 is currently on sale for just $76.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a tablet that can do just about everything, you can snag the powerful Lenovo Tab P12 for just $286.

Check our ongoing coverage for more Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, on sale October 8 and 9.

Top 3 Lenovo tablet deals during October Prime Day

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): $149 $99 @ Amazon The 2023 tablet features a powerful processor, a 9-inch HD display for immersive entertainment, up to 13 hours of video playback battery life, and 4G connectivity for keeping up on the go. At 33% off, this popular Lenovo tablet is a steal. Features: MediaTek Companio G80 Octa Core processor, 3GB memory, 32GB storage, 9-inch HD display, 2MP Front camera, 8MP rear camera, Android 12 or Later operating system. Folio Case Included, Gray colorway.

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 (2024): $90 $76 @ Amazon This pocket-sized tablet features a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and an 8-inch HD display for some solid streaming power, and with its TÜV Eye Care bluelight-safe display you don't need to worry about damaging your kids' eyes while they're entertained on long flights or car rides. Features: MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB memory, 32GB storage, 8-inch HD Touch Display. Folio case with stand included, Arctic Grey colorway.