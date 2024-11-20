How to get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Not everyone wants to live in the Apple ecosystem or needs the horsepower of an iPad. If you're looking for an affordable alternative to Apple's iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an excellent choice for Android fans. It's one of the best cheap tablets you can buy today. And right now, Amazon has the Tab A9 on a terrific sale, but only while quantities last.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is now on sale for $149 at Amazon. That price includes a $20 on-page coupon. The coupon doesn't expire anytime soon, but it does say quantities are limited, so act fast to score this tablet at an all-time low price. We've seen this 2024 tablet drop to $149 on sale during July Prime Day, so don't delay on grabbing this unusually good deal.

This tablet normally costs $219, which means you're saving $70 on this Samsung tablet. The configuration at this price has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable by up to 1TB via the microSD card slot). You have a choice of graphite and silver colorways.

The $149 price is particularly attractive for a baseline full-blown 11-inch Android tablet with 1920 x 1200 resolution. If you want a bit more power and storage, graduate to the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $199 ($130 off with $20 coupon). That model doubles the on-board storage and ups the RAM to 8GB. These are among this year's best tablet deals we've tracked.

While the $149 version may be appropriate for older kids, consider the durable kids version of this tablet for younger children. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is currently on a limited-time sale for $199 (a savings of $70), and it comes with a rugged bumper case and Samsung Kids' environment.

Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal