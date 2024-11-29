Don't miss it! Lenovo's popular Tab M9 hits a new all-time low in Black Friday doorbuster deal

Lenovo Black Friday deal days are live, and with Black Friday now here, Lenovo's doorbusters are available. This is outstanding news for anyone in the market for a cheap tablet, as the ever-popular Lenovo Tab M9 is just $89 at Lenovo.

It usually costs $149, so that's $60 in savings and the cheapest this Lenovo tablet's ever been. The tablet is already sold out at Newegg, and a lesser configuration is $99 at Amazon or $79 at Best Buy, so we aren't counting on this specific deal lasting too long. This upgraded version features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage), which is well worth the additional $10. This is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals you can grab now.

Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.

At just $89 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a budget-priced iPad alternative.

Browse Lenovo's entire sale for more early holiday savings. With discounts backed by Lenovo's Black Friday Price Guarantee, you can shop with confidence, knowing that you're getting the best price of the season.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal