Apple Watch Series 10 crashes to its lowest price ever before Black Friday

With Black Friday right around the corner, the latest Apple Watch Series 10 dropped in price again to a new low. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the perfect gift for the iPhone user in your life — including yourself.

Amazon has the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 on sale now for $349. That's a solid $50 savings over the usual $399 price and a good discount on an Apple product released in September. All colorways and both the sport band and sport loop options are available at this price.

If you prefer a bigger display, you can buy the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 for $379 (also at a new low price with $50 off).

While we didn't test this specific model, we awarded the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award. We were impressed by that model's speedy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. The Apple Watch Series 9 is now on sale for $339, which makes this current deal with the Series 10 an amazing option for just $10 more.

Sister site Tom's Guide gave the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5-stars, and called it Apple's best smartwatch yet. The Apple Watch Series 10 features a bright OLED display, lighter design, faster charging, and new health and fitness features including sleep apnea detection.

At $50 off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is now at its lowest price of the season. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday 2024, snag it now for an outstanding price.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal