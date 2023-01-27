Samsung TV Super Bowl sale: Save up to $3,500 on top-rated QLED and OLED TVs

Samsung TV Super Bowl deals return this year with the Samsung Super Sunday Sales Event (opens in new tab). The sitewide sale features huge discounts on big screen Samsung Smart TVs up to 85 inches. From now through Feb.12, save up $3,500 Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs and up to $1,300 on Samsung QLED and OLED TV 4K TVs. Plus, save up to $2,000 on Samsung Terrace outdoor TVs (opens in new tab) and up to $800 on S (opens in new tab) amsung The Frame TVs (opens in new tab).

One standout deal is the 65-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,099 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $1,499 at Samsung and other TV retailers, so that's $400 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this particular Samsung TV model. It's also one of the best TV deals you can get at the moment. And if you really want to go big for the Big Game, the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K is on sale for $1,999 (opens in new tab) ($1,300 off).

Samsung's Q80B QLED TV upscales pictures to stunning 4K clarity. It features a 65-inch (3,840 x 2,160), 4K Quantum Processor, Quantum HDR 12x, and Dolby Atmos sound. LED backlighting with Direct Full Array reduces light leakage to enhance details. The end result is an overall immersive viewing experience whether you're watching sports, movies, gaming on your PS5 or Xbox Series X console or streaming Xbox games via the Samsung Gaming Hub (opens in new tab).

Although we didn't get to test this TV, Samsung Q80B QLED reviews average 4.7 out of 5 stars at Samsung. Satisfied customers rave over its spectacular color, unmatched picture performance and sharp, clear 120Hz display.

With Super Bowl 2023 fast approaching, now is one of the best times of the year to save big on a TV. Samsung's Super Sunday TV sale ends Feb. 12 — don't miss it. Browse our favorite Samsung TV deals below.

Samsung TV Super Bowl sales

(opens in new tab) 65" Samsung QLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

During the Samsung Super Sunday sale, you'll save $500 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. If you want a larger display, the 75-inch Samsung 80B QLED 4K TV is now $1,599 (opens in new tab) ($600 off).

(opens in new tab) 85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV: up to $2.300 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Sunday sales event knocks $2,300 off the 85-inch Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

(opens in new tab) 75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV: $4,699 $2,999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save up to $3,500 on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs like the 75-inch Class QN800B which is now $2,999 ($1,700 off). Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Sunday sales event knocks up to $800 off the brand's Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Besides an immersive 65-inch display, this TV takes your viewing experience to new heights with QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity. Thoughtfully designed to complement any décor, The Frame’s bezel is customizable to match your room's style and color.