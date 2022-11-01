Live
The best early Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $200 off MacBook Air M1, a $199 Windows 11 laptop and more
Some of the best Black Friday laptop deals are already here!
November is here and Black Friday deals are already underway with the biggest sales event of the year expanding yet again. We are already seeing retailers offer up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops and we'll be sharing the very best of those deals with you live straight through the end of the month.
We spend all year reviewing laptops and covering the best laptop deals, so we are armed and ready with the knowledge that will guarantee you are getting the best values on laptops that are actually worth owning and not just the cheapest things out there. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab) or an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for $1,249 (opens in new tab) are excellent buys that you are sure to appreciate for years to come.
Follow along with our Black Friday laptop deals live blog and we'll make sure you don't miss any of the best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Best early Black Friday laptop deals available now
- MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 with RTX 3070 Ti:
$2,199$1,249 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i:
$379$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover:
$929$599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro:
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Dell XPS 15:
$2,899$2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
MacBook Pro 14-inch matches all-time low!
- Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14:
$1,999$1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $400 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14! This matches the lowest price we've seen on the base model MBP 14. It comes with a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, which includes a 14-core GPU for graphics. You'll also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In our review, we praised the M1 MacBook Pro 14 for its elegant design, mind-blowing performance, and stellar battery life. It earned a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power users. Grab the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) today.
Dell XPS 15 is $700 off!
- Dell XPS 15 (12th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 3050 Ti):
$2,899$2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Dell's XPS lineup remains one of the best and most dependable collections of Windows laptops on the market and this Dell XPS 15 is no exception.
Powered by a top-of-the-line Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900HK processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and featuring a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touchscreen, this is a perfect match for a content creator or anyone with demanding needs that doesn't want to turn to a full workstation.
Currently available for $700 off at Dell (opens in new tab) this Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic value and an early Black Friday deal worth snapping up if you are in the market for a powerful Windows laptop.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.