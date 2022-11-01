The best early Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $200 off MacBook Air M1, a $199 Windows 11 laptop and more

November is here and Black Friday deals are already underway with the biggest sales event of the year expanding yet again. We are already seeing retailers offer up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops and we'll be sharing the very best of those deals with you live straight through the end of the month.

We spend all year reviewing laptops and covering the best laptop deals, so we are armed and ready with the knowledge that will guarantee you are getting the best values on laptops that are actually worth owning and not just the cheapest things out there. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab) or an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for $1,249 (opens in new tab) are excellent buys that you are sure to appreciate for years to come.

Follow along with our Black Friday laptop deals live blog and we'll make sure you don't miss any of the best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.