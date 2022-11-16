Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $799 MacBook Air, a $79 Chromebook and more

Refresh

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gets crazy $600 price cut! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) On the hunt for an incredible gaming laptop with a big price cut? The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is just $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Down from its usual $1,699 sticker, that's a $600 saving you get to pocket on a powerful gaming rig equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award. And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops. All that power for just over $1,000? Now that's a Black Friday deal worth checking out. At $600 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is a steal if you prioritize powerful gaming performance and long battery life.

MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro is at its all-time low price! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) For power users or content creators of any stripe, the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro is hands down one of the best laptops available today and right now you can get the well-specced base model for its lowest price ever at $1,999 from Amazon (opens in new tab). In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance and battery life. Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is suitable for video editing, music production, and other demanding tasks. It packs a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is the cheapest price we have ever seen for the base MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro, so if you've been waiting for a big Black Friday discount to pick one up this is your moment.

Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 drops to $999! (Image credit: Future) Dell XPS 13: $1,349 $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab) One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 is a premium ultraportable that never fails to impress. What's more, the 13-inch notebook in this deal comes equipped with the latest Intel processor, a 12th Gen Intel i7-1250U CPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright, 500-nit 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with slim bezels thanks its "InfinityEdge." And you get it all for under $1,000. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its elegant, lightweight design, and good performance. The Dell XPS 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us — it's the Editor's Choice laptop. What's more, this model had an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, meaning you can expect greater performance in this 12th Gen Intel model. This is a limited-time Black Friday "limited-quantity deal," so don't miss out on this Dell XPS 13 for just $999 at Dell (opens in new tab).

Save $500 on the best 2-in-1 laptop! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6-inch): $1,449 $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in this early Black Friday deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — all for less than $1,000 from Samsung (opens in new tab)! The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 earned a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award from us this year. In our review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. It continues to blow my mind that a 15.6-inch laptop, let alone a 2-in-1 laptop with a sturdy hinge, can be this thin and light. You can even save another $200 off if you have an eligible phone, tablet, watch or laptop to trade in.

This Chromebook is under $80! (Image credit: Future) HP Chromebook 11: $259 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) That's right, you can pick up HP’s Chromebook 11 for just $79 (opens in new tab). That same model is going for over $100 more over on Amazon at $188, so this is a solid savings. Now you aren't going to be launching your career as a content creator with this laptop, but it's a good fit as a secondary laptop for web browsing or watching streaming content. Want a laptop to keep in the kitchen for recipes or to watch a show? The HP Chromebook 11 is your huckleberry. We aren't on the lookout for the race to the bottom deals for Black Friday, but sometimes a dirt cheap Chromebook is the perfect fit and the HP Chromebook 11 fits that bill.