Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $799 MacBook Air, a $79 Chromebook and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!
Black Friday deals aren't just for Thanksgiving week anymore; many retailers are already offering their best Black Friday laptop deals. We are also seeing low-price guarantees from some retailers so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Every year we review over 100 laptops and bring you the best laptop deals each month, so we are in a perfect position to let you know what are actually good deals on products you want to own, versus just the cheapest stuff out there. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab), a $79 Chromebook (opens in new tab), or an RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $999 (opens in new tab) are all outstanding values available right now.
Follow our Black Friday laptop deals live blog all month long to ensure you don't miss any of the best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Black Friday laptop deals live right now
- MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP Chromebook 11:
$259$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1,299$1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i:
$379$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360:
$1,449$949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Asus TUF Dash F15 w/RTX 3070:
$1,499$999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro:
$2,499$1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Retailers with Black Friday sales live today
- Amazon (opens in new tab): save on laptops, tablets, headphones and TV monitors
- Best Buy (opens in new tab): save on on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors, TVs, gaming and more
- Walmart (opens in new tab): save on Chromebooks, laptops, TVs, games, and more
- Dell (opens in new tab): save on Dell XPS 13, Alienware gaming laptops and peripherals
- Samsung: (opens in new tab) save on Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Phone, and more
- Microsoft (opens in new tab): Save up to $400 on Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4 and more
- Newegg (opens in new tab): save up to 65% on gaming laptops, hardware and accessories
- Lenovo (opens in new tab): up to 70% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad laptops, gaming and accessories
- HP (opens in new tab): up to 76% on laptops, printers, monitors and accessories
- Target (opens in new tab): save on video games, headphones, tablets, laptops and more
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti is down to its lowest ever price!
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gets crazy $600 price cut!
- MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro is at its all-time low price!
- Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 drops to $999!
- Save $500 on the best 2-in-1 laptop!
- This Chromebook is under $80!
- MacBook Air M1 returns to all-time low of $799!
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti is down to its lowest ever price!
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro:
$2,019$1,799 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500 nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.
While gaming is this laptop's bread and butter, the Legion 5 Pro also excels at photo and video editing. The Legion 5 Pro in this deal, however, packs even more powerful specs under the hood. It boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What's more, it's made the jump to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, meaning it can breeze past the latest PC games. Currently available for $1,799 at Walmart (opens in new tab) this is one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far.
Black Friday Gaming laptops are a hot topic, as we've already seen the Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 crash to under $1,000 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 drop to its lowest price ever.
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gets crazy $600 price cut!
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition:
$1,699$1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
On the hunt for an incredible gaming laptop with a big price cut? The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is just $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Down from its usual $1,699 sticker, that's a $600 saving you get to pocket on a powerful gaming rig equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display.
In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.
And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops.
All that power for just over $1,000? Now that's a Black Friday deal worth checking out. At $600 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is a steal if you prioritize powerful gaming performance and long battery life.
MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro is at its all-time low price!
- Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16:
$2,499$1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
For power users or content creators of any stripe, the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro is hands down one of the best laptops available today and right now you can get the well-specced base model for its lowest price ever at $1,999 from Amazon (opens in new tab).
In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance and battery life.
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is suitable for video editing, music production, and other demanding tasks. It packs a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is the cheapest price we have ever seen for the base MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro, so if you've been waiting for a big Black Friday discount to pick one up this is your moment.
Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel i7 drops to $999!
- Dell XPS 13:
$1,349$999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 is a premium ultraportable that never fails to impress. What's more, the 13-inch notebook in this deal comes equipped with the latest Intel processor, a 12th Gen Intel i7-1250U CPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright, 500-nit 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with slim bezels thanks its "InfinityEdge." And you get it all for under $1,000.
In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its elegant, lightweight design, and good performance. The Dell XPS 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us — it's the Editor's Choice laptop. What's more, this model had an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, meaning you can expect greater performance in this 12th Gen Intel model. This is a limited-time Black Friday "limited-quantity deal," so don't miss out on this Dell XPS 13 for just $999 at Dell (opens in new tab).
Save $500 on the best 2-in-1 laptop!
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop (15.6-inch):
$1,449$949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in this early Black Friday deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — all for less than $1,000 from Samsung (opens in new tab)!
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 earned a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award from us this year. In our review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. It continues to blow my mind that a 15.6-inch laptop, let alone a 2-in-1 laptop with a sturdy hinge, can be this thin and light.
You can even save another $200 off if you have an eligible phone, tablet, watch or laptop to trade in.
This Chromebook is under $80!
- HP Chromebook 11:
$259$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
That's right, you can pick up HP’s Chromebook 11 for just $79 (opens in new tab). That same model is going for over $100 more over on Amazon at $188, so this is a solid savings. Now you aren't going to be launching your career as a content creator with this laptop, but it's a good fit as a secondary laptop for web browsing or watching streaming content.
Want a laptop to keep in the kitchen for recipes or to watch a show? The HP Chromebook 11 is your huckleberry. We aren't on the lookout for the race to the bottom deals for Black Friday, but sometimes a dirt cheap Chromebook is the perfect fit and the HP Chromebook 11 fits that bill.
MacBook Air M1 returns to all-time low of $799!
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's M1 8-core CPU-powered MacBook Air M1 has a long lasting battery and packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough testing, the MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.
Currently available for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) that matches the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's most affordable laptop.
