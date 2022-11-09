Live
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE 2022: $500 off the best 2-in-1 laptops, a $79 Chromebook and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals
The Black Friday deals are hitting fast and furious already with many retailers offering low-price guarantees so you don't need to worry about missing out on bigger sales at the end of the month. Most major retailers are offering up some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll be covering the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
We review over 100 laptops every year and cover the best laptop deals each month, so we are in a perfect position to let you know what are actually good deals on products you want to own, versus just the cheapest stuff out there. Deals like the MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 (opens in new tab), a $199 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i (opens in new tab), or an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $899 (opens in new tab) are excellent values that you will appreciate for years to come.
Follow our Black Friday laptop deals live blog all month long and we'll ensure you don't miss any of the best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Best Black Friday laptop deals available now
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP Chromebook 11:
$259$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1,299$1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP Spectre x360 16: $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M1:
$999$899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360:
$1,449$949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060:
$1,399$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i:
$379$199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 :
$949$699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Dell XPS 15:
$2,899$2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Retailers with Black Friday deals live now
- Amazon (opens in new tab): save on laptops, tablets, headphones and TV monitors
- Best Buy (opens in new tab): save on on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors, TVs, gaming and more
- Walmart (opens in new tab): save on Chromebooks, laptops, TVs, games, and more
- Dell (opens in new tab): save on Dell XPS 13, Alienware gaming laptops and peripherals
- Samsung: (opens in new tab) save on Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Phone, and more
- Microsoft (opens in new tab): Save up to $400 on Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4 and more
- Newegg (opens in new tab): save up to 65% on gaming laptops, hardware and accessories
- Lenovo (opens in new tab): up to 70% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad laptops, gaming and accessories
- HP (opens in new tab): up to 76% on laptops, printers, monitors and accessories
- Target (opens in new tab): save on video games, headphones, tablets, laptops and more
$500 off an HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 with a 12th Gen Intel Evo
HP Spectre x360 16:
$1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Typically $1,999, this HP Spectre x360 is $500 off right now at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Considering this 16-inch 2-in-1 is packing a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) touchscreen, that is a screaming deal! And unlike some other tablets and 2-in-1s this comes with the stylus included!
HP's Spectre x360 lineup is a mainstay on our best 2-in-1 laptops with strong performance along with a stylish and durable design and this model is no exception.
In our HP Spectre x360 16 review, we were stunned by that 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED display, stylish form factor, and ample battery life. That model came with an 11th Gen Intel chip, but the HP Spectre x360 16 in this deal boasts Intel's latest, powerful processor, meaning it can handle demanding tasks and plenty of multitasking without breaking a sweat.
This Chromebook is under $80!
- HP Chromebook 11:
$259$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Right now, you can pick up HP’s Chromebook 11 for just $79 (opens in new tab). Now that is down from the original price of $259, so while you definitely need to set your expectations appropriately, the HP Chromebook 11 will deliver a solid secondary laptop experience for web browsing and watching streaming content.
If you want a laptop to keep in the kitchen for recipes or to watch a show, the HP Chromebook 11 is your huckleberry. We aren't on the lookout for the race to the bottom deals for Black Friday, but sometimes a dirt cheap Chromebook is the perfect fit and the HP Chromebook 11 fits that bill.
Save $500 on the best 2-in-1 laptop!
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,449 $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in this early Black Friday deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all for less than $1,000 from Samsung!
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 earned a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award from us this year. In our review we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. It continues to blow my mind that a 15.6-inch laptop, let alone a 2-in-1 laptop with a sturdy hinge, can be this thin and light.
You can even save another $200 off if you have an eligible phone, tablet, watch or laptop to trade-in.
