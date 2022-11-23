Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $799 MacBook Air and more

Refresh

This 12th Gen Intel Dell XPS 13 is down to just $749! (Image credit: Future) Dell XPS 13: $999 $749 @ Dell (opens in new tab) One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 is a premium ultraportable that never fails to impress. What's more, the 13-inch notebook in this deal comes equipped with the latest Intel processor, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-8100 CPU, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a bright, 500-nit 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with slim bezels thanks its "InfinityEdge." And you get it all for just $749. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its elegant, lightweight design, and good performance. The Dell XPS 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us — it's the Editor's Choice laptop. What's more, that model had an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, meaning you can expect greater performance in this 12th Gen Intel model. This is a limited-time Black Friday "limited-quantity deal," so don't miss out on this Dell XPS 13 for just $749 at Dell (opens in new tab).

MacBook Air M2 hits new all-time low at $1,049! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) M2 MacBook Air: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The 2022 MacBook Air, packed with Apple's custom M2 chip, brings new colors and performance enhancements to the brand's highly praised laptop. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And it's $150 off on Amazon! (opens in new tab) In our MacBook Air M2 review, we praised its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery lasted a whopping 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive. In our experience, a typical laptop lasts no longer than 9 or 10 hours. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Don't sleep on this deal, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the MacBook Air M2 so it might not stick around too long.

This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 and 12th Gen Intel is $999! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Acer Predator Helios 300: $ 1,449 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) In case you missed it, you can grab a powerful Acer Predator Helios 300 with a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000! At just $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with powerful specs that make it one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, thanks to this deal. The Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated video memory. That 144Hz ensures you will enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming. If you're looking to build a battle station, the Helios 300 has all the ports you need, as it comes with three USB-Type A ports, a USB-Type C port, an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combo audio jack. Don't miss out on this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is just $369! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Black Friday 2022 is the best time to pick up a Chromebook, and if you're after one of the best, be sure to check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 with a $130 price drop at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. If you're after an affordable notebook for getting tasks done (on an OLED display), now's your chance to get the Duet 5 at its all-time low of $369 (opens in new tab)!

This Lenovo Chromebook is just $79! (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Super cheap Chromebooks are not powerhouses, Intel Celeron is not something we commonly see or recommend these days, but if your needs are basic productivity and casual entertainment like going down YouTube wormholes, then this is actually good enough for all of that. Lenovo's Chromebook 3 is one of the most affordable machines among its extensive family of laptops. The laptop in this deal has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. For safekeeping important files, you get 64GB of eMMC storage, expandable via microSD. As with all Chromebooks, it includes an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage. Although we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo Chromebook 3 reviews at Best Buy average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its incredible speed, performance, and battery life. Currently available for just $79 at Best Buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 (opens in new tab) is an outstanding option for a secondary device to keep around the house or a first laptop for a younger user.