Hurry! The Dell XPS 15 is $300 off in sitewide Prime Day alternative sale

For a limited time, the 2023 Dell XPS 15 is on sale for $1,199 during Dell's Black Friday in July sale. That's $300 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Dell laptop which typically fetches a cool $1,499.

This deal ends July 13

Dell XPS 15 9530: $1,499 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our recent Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. This laptop on sale features a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display,13th Gene Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc A370M graphics. For file storage, it equips you with an ample and speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio.

In terms of design, the Dell XPS is minimalist with a glossy Dell logo in the center of the anodized aluminum lid. Lift it and you'll see a smooth feeling carbon fiber weave interior with spacious touchpad and keyboard between speaker grilles. Dell’s ultra-slim Infinity Edge bezels surround its gorgeous glossy display. Port-wise, it equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, full-sized SD card reader, and a headset jack. It also ships with a dongle adapter, something you don't often get with laptops. Apple, we're looking at you.

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 15 is ideal for remote workers, college students and creators who want a powerful productivity laptop. If this sounds like you, the Dell XPS 15 is a worthy daily driver. Quantities are limited at this price, so don't hesitate too long.

