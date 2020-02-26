Best wireless headphone deals in March 2020

Headphone deals are easy to come by these days. From Amazon to Walmart, retailers are making it cheaper than ever to go wireless. In an effort to save you time and money, we're listing the top deals on today's best wireless headphones.

Currently, Amazon is taking over $100 off the new AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones. Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rose Gold) on sale for $219. That's $130 off one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

If you prefer earbuds like the AirPods Pro or sporty headphones like the Powerbeats 3 for running and the gym, we're rounding up the best headphone deals on those too. So bookmark this page and come back often for the latest wireless headphone deals you can get.

The best headphone deals today

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $245 @ Walmart

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones pack everything you could want in a pair of headphones. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever.View Deal

AKG N700NC M2 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Samsung is currently taking over $100 off these wireless headphones. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

At $101 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Just keep in mind this is the international version. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

The Editors' Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model for just $219.View Deal

The best earbud deals

JBL Free X Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The JBL Free X earbuds are nearly identical to the JBL Tune 120 model. These Bluetooth-enabled buds deliver up to 24 hours of battery life (case included). They're now $50 off at Walmart. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds: was $45 now $37 @ Amazon

These earbuds from SoundPEATS are water resistant and feature an earhook design for a stable fit. They're the perfect cheap headphones for gym rats and avid runners.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. That's $20 off and one of the best headphones deals you'll find. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devicesView Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $89.99 @ Amazon

With their flexible, over-the-ear design, powerful bass, and built-in sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are the kind of headphones you can wear everyday and take to the gym. View Deal